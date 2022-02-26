Umar Sadiq continues red-hot form with another goal and assist for Almeria

Izuchukwu Akawor
Love or hate him, Sadiq can't stop scoring for Almeria in the Segunda division

The giant striker, Umar Sadiq, was at it again after another man of the match worthy performance for Almeria on Friday night.

Sadiq scored one goal and assisted another to inspire his second division club, Almeria, to a 3-1 win over Fuenlabrada to take them the top of the Segunda table as they continued to fight for promotion to La Liga.

The Super Eagles man was lively from start to finish, showing why he remains the man to beat for the club.

He played a key role in the opening goal of the game, after shaking off his marker before picking out Arnau Puigmal with a delicate chip-cross from a tight angle.

Fuenlabrada came back three minutes later to equalise heading into the break.

In the second half, Puigmal returned the favour as he turned provider this time for Sadiq to restore Almeria's lead on 65 minutes.

Diego Sousa wrapped up proceedings with the third goal to off another Puigmal pass to seal a 3-1 win 13 minutes from time.

Sadiq also completed the most dribbles, 2, created the most chances, 4, and made the most key passes, 3.

His goal and assist, however, take his season tally to 13 goals and 7 assists in 24 matches for Almeria.

The 25-year-old AFCON2021 star for Super Eagles has now scored five (5) goals in his last four (4) matches for the club.

Next up for Sadiq and Almeria is a trip to Real Zaragoza on Friday in the league. He will be looking to add to his goals when he takes to the pitch next weekend.

