UFC star Conor McGregor has been arrested for smashing a fan's phone while he was in Miami.

The 29-year-old was accused of getting involved with a fan while he was leaving the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel on Monday, March 11.

According to a report by the Mirror, the fan asked McGregor for a photograph which he declined.

Despite McGregor rejecting his appeal the fan was about to take it regardless but the superstar turned down his request by allegedly slapping his phone out of his hand.

The report states that the UFC star was charged with misdemeanour criminal mischief and strong-armed robbery in Miami.

According to the report despite slapping the £750 phone away from the fan, McGregor took the merchandise and walked away with it.

The UFC star was not arrested at the time of the incident but the altercation was caught on a surveillance video before he was approached at a Miami Beach house where he stated he was to celebrate the 60th birthday of his mother.

Samuel J. Rabin Jr, the attorney of McGregor stated in the report that his client will cooperate with the law accordingly.

He said, "Last evening Conor McGregor was involved in a minor altercation involving a cellphone that resulted in a call to law enforcement.

"Mr McGregor appreciates the response of law enforcement and pledges his full co-operation."

The development with the fan comes after McGregor completed his community service at Brooklyn churches for his post-fight brawl after he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov.