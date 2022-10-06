Reactions as Manchester United fans beg Anthony Martial to 'stay fit' after win vs Omonia

Erik Ten Hag and his side were looking to bounce back from the 6-3 hammering at the hands of their local rivals in the Premier League last weekend with a win in Cyprus.

However, it was the hosts who opened the scoring in the first half after Karim Ansarifard found the back of the net in the 34th minute to give Omonia a shock lead.

Ansarifard's strike proved to be the decider in the opening period as United could not find a reply, and were left trailing at the break.

But the visitors roared back into the game in the second half after some tactical changes from Ten Hag.

Second-half substitute Marcus Rashford came in for Jadon Sancho and the Red Devils number 10 found the back of the net seven minutes later to level matters for the visitors.

United continued to dominate proceedings and another tactical change was made by the Premier League giants.

Anthony Martial came on for Bruno Fernandes in the 62nd minute, and a minute later fired the Red Devils ahead to complete the comeback with the scores at 2-1 after an assist from Rashford.

And Rashford himself would eventually grab his brace in the 84th minute after an assist from Cristiano Ronaldo to put the visitors 3-1 up.

However, Omonia defender Nikolas Panagiotou, would pull one goal back almost immediately to keep the hosts' hope of a comeback alive.

But ultimately, Panagiotou's strike proved to be too little too late, as United held on for a 3-2 win, running away with all three points.

