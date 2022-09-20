BETTING

UEFA Women's Champions League: Preview, Tips and Team News

Kolawole Babatunde
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The final phase of the UEFA women's champions league qualification round beckons, with 12 group stage slots at stake.

Arsenal women
Arsenal women

The first leg of these fixtures will be held on 20/21 of September with the second leg a week after. Defending champions Lyon, Chelsea, Barcelona and Wolfsburg have their spots already confirmed out of the 16 teams that will feature in the 2022/23 UWCL.

Recommended articles

Arsenal vs Ajax

Arsenal women kicked off their WSL campaign with a resounding 4-0 victory against Brighton & Hove Albion WFC. Beth Mead bagged a second half brace after Kim Little and Stina Blackstenius had given the Gunners a comfortable first half lead.

Jonas Eidevall will set his sights on returning to European soil, looking to do better than last season’s quarter final reach.

The Gunners missed out on last season’s WSL title by one point, losing out to Chelsea on the last day. With just one automatic UWCL slot given to the WSL, the one-time champions league winners will have to participate in the last round of qualification.

Ajax Vrouwen finished as runners-up behind Twente in the Eredivisie last season, and have begun their UWCL season since mid-August. The Daughters of the Gods defeated Kristiansands 3-1 and then Eintracht Frankfurt Frauen 2-1 in previous qualification rounds, and will now face another hurdle against the Gunners. They have also kicked off their league campaign with a 4-0 home win against Fortuna Sittard Vrouwen - which saw Victoria Pelova bag a brace.

No major injury news from either side, as Jonas Eidevall and Suzanne Bakker are expected to retain the same line up as their previous games.

Arsenal Women Potential XI: Zinsberger; Wienroither, Williamson, Souza, McCabe; Walti, Little; Mead, Miedema, Foord; Blackstenius

Ajax Vrouwen Potential XI: Kop; Kardinaal, De Sanders, Doorn, Verhoeve; Grant, Spitse, Sabajo, Pelova, Weerden; Leuchter

Arsenal Women to win

Arsenal Women to score over 1.5 goals

Less than 4.5 cards

Køge vs Juventus W - Juventus W to win

Real Sociedad W vs Bayern Munich W - Over 2.5 goals

Rangers W vs SL Benfica W - Rangers W to win

SFK 2000 vs Zurich W - Under 3.5 goals

KuPS W vs St. Polten W - KuPS W to win

Rosenborg W vs Real Madrid W - Over 2.5 goals

Zhilstroy-2 2 W vs Vllaznia W - Under 2.5 goals

Brann W vs Rosengard W - Sandviken Over 0.5

Sparta Prague W vs Roma W - Sparta Prague W to score 1.5 goals

Valur W vs Slavia Prague W - Slavia Prague W Over 0.5

Paris SG W vs Häcken W - Paris SG W to win

Topics:
Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kola is a Senior Betting Writer at Pulse. He is a multimedia sports analyst, who enjoys telling the stories in and around sports. He also loves talking about the potential outcomes of sports matches.

Recommended articles

UEFA Women's Champions League: Preview, Tips and Team News

UEFA Women's Champions League: Preview, Tips and Team News

'I was Red'- Ex-Liverpool boss Benitez explains why he failed at Iwobi's Everton

'I was Red'- Ex-Liverpool boss Benitez explains why he failed at Iwobi's Everton

Meet the three Super Eagles stars invited to replace Ahmed Musa, Leon Balogun and Samuel Chukwueze

Meet the three Super Eagles stars invited to replace Ahmed Musa, Leon Balogun and Samuel Chukwueze

Peseiro face tough decision as Awoniyi, Iheanacho, Moffi battle for Osimhen spot in Algeria friendly

Peseiro face tough decision as Awoniyi, Iheanacho, Moffi battle for Osimhen spot in Algeria friendly

Premier League legend names Alex Iwobi in team of the week

Premier League legend names Alex Iwobi in team of the week

Outrage as Disturbing video showing young Kabaddi players being served food in toilet goes viral

Outrage as Disturbing video showing young Kabaddi players being served food in toilet goes viral

Trending

Emmanuel Amuneke is set for a return to a club role (IMAGO/Photosport)

Ex-Barcelona and Super Eagles star Emmanuel Amunike gets a new job

The PSG trio of Mbappe Neymar and Hakimi were spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert on Friday night

Watch: Messi missing as Mbappe, Neymar and Hakimi spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert

Benjamin Mendy

'Not Guilty' - Manchester City's Mendy declared innocent of rape on 19-year-old girl

Teenage sensation Ahmed Musa joins Leganes but how does that involve MI Abaga and Kenneth Omeruo?

Ahmed Musa joins Kenneth Omeruo in Leganes after motivation from rapper M.I Abaga