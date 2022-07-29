UEFA remembers Okocha 24 years after signing for PSG

Okocha joined PSG from Fenerbahce 24 years ago, on this day, for a then African record fee of €12.40m.

And to celebrate the anniversary, the UEFA Champions League account posted a video of him nutmegging a Deportivo La Coruna defender with the caption: 24 years since Jay-Jay Okocha signed for Paris

Okocha, one of the gifted players in football history, is known for embarrassing opponents with incredible dribbling skills. UEFA was not the only association that remembered Okocha. PSG also celebrated the former Nigerian international 24 years after he signed for the club.

The Ligue 1 champions posted a picture of his unveiling at that time with the caption 24 years ago, our #PSGlegend Jay-Jay Okocha signed for PSG. The rest is history.

Okocha made 83 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG, scoring 12 goals and assisting another seven. He also made 12 appearances in the Champions League with one goal to his name. In the Europa League/UEFA Cup, Okocha scored two goals and registered six assists in 26 matches.