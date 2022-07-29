UEFA remembers Okocha 24 years after signing for PSG

The former Super Eagles captain was a fan-favourite during his time with the French champions.

Jay-Jay Okocha joined PSG in the summer of 1998
UEFA has given a shout-out to former Super Eagles captain Austin Okocha on the anniversary of his deal with Ligue 1 champions PSG.

Okocha joined PSG from Fenerbahce 24 years ago, on this day, for a then African record fee of €12.40m.

And to celebrate the anniversary, the UEFA Champions League account posted a video of him nutmegging a Deportivo La Coruna defender with the caption: 24 years since Jay-Jay Okocha signed for Paris

Okocha, one of the gifted players in football history, is known for embarrassing opponents with incredible dribbling skills. UEFA was not the only association that remembered Okocha. PSG also celebrated the former Nigerian international 24 years after he signed for the club.

The Ligue 1 champions posted a picture of his unveiling at that time with the caption 24 years ago, our #PSGlegend Jay-Jay Okocha signed for PSG. The rest is history.

Okocha made 83 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG, scoring 12 goals and assisting another seven. He also made 12 appearances in the Champions League with one goal to his name. In the Europa League/UEFA Cup, Okocha scored two goals and registered six assists in 26 matches.

Okocha left PSG in 2002 to sign for Bolton Wanderers, where he achieved cult hero status. He spent four years with the Trotters, scoring 14 times in 124 Premier League games. The ex-Super Eagles star retired from the game in 2008.

