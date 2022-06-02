UNL

Portugal escapes narrowly as Cristiano Ronaldo features in Spain near-win

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

In a taste of life without Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal snatched a late draw away at Spain to start their Nations League campaign.

Ricardo Horta of Portugal celebrates 1-1 during the UEFA Nations league match between Spain v Portugal
Ricardo Horta of Portugal celebrates 1-1 during the UEFA Nations league match between Spain v Portugal

Having suffered a hip injury before their UEFA Nations League encounter with Spain, Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo was benched and watched from the sidelines as Portugal squandered promising chances, and escaped with only a draw in Sevilla.

Recommended articles

The game started on a wasteful note as Rafael Leo blasted a reckless effort over the crossbar having received the ball from Raphael Guerreiro.

That, however, changed in the 25th minute, when Gavi launched a counter-attack and threaded a pass through to Pablo Sarabia, who teed up Alvaro Morata for Spain's opener.

Moments later, Gavi generated another fantastic opportunity for the Spaniards, but Carlos Soler's first attempt was saved, with the Valencia midfielder missing the target on his follow-up.

ALSO READ: How does the Finalissima affect Lionel Messi's trophy cabinet?

Top 5 successful transfers of the 2021/22 La Liga season

Why Ousmane Dembele’s supposed move to Chelsea is a good idea

The game quickly heated up before half-time, with referee Michael Oliver handing out three yellow cards in the space of three minutes.

Ricardo Horta of Portugal celebrates 1-1 during the UEFA Nations league match between Spain v Portugal at the Estadio Benito Villamarin
Ricardo Horta of Portugal celebrates 1-1 during the UEFA Nations league match between Spain v Portugal at the Estadio Benito Villamarin David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

A greater scare for the Portuguese came straight after the restart when Pepe almost looped the ball over Diogo Costa. At the opposing end, Leao was denied as Simon made an impressive stop.

Ronaldo finally made his appearance in the 62nd minute as Fernando Santos sought an equalizer, but it was Alvaro Morata who had the next chance, eventually sending the ball wide.

Portugal then got their long-awaited equalizer in the 82nd minute as Ricardo Horta latched onto Joao Cancelo's cross before finishing off beautifully, to stun the home crowd.

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (2R) and Spain's defender Diego Llorente exchange their jerseys during the UEFA Nations League
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (2R) and Spain's defender Diego Llorente exchange their jerseys during the UEFA Nations League David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Spain got a final opportunity but Jordi Alba missed what could have seen the La Roja restore their lead.

The draw meant Portugal maintained their run of never losing a second game in the UEFA Nations League.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Salah and Okocha are two of the greatest players from Africa

    Ex-Egypt and Tottenham star names snubs Salah but names Okocha in his Africa's top five

  • Ricardo Horta of Portugal celebrates 1-1 during the UEFA Nations league match between Spain v Portugal

    Portugal escapes narrowly as Cristiano Ronaldo features in Spain near-win

  • empty

    AFCONQ2023: 10-man Equatorial Guinea suffer heavy beating from rampant Tunisia in AFCON qualifier

Recommended articles

Ex-Egypt and Tottenham star names snubs Salah but names Okocha in his Africa's top five

Ex-Egypt and Tottenham star names snubs Salah but names Okocha in his Africa's top five

Portugal escapes narrowly as Cristiano Ronaldo features in Spain near-win

Portugal escapes narrowly as Cristiano Ronaldo features in Spain near-win

AFCONQ2023: 10-man Equatorial Guinea suffer heavy beating from rampant Tunisia in AFCON qualifier

AFCONQ2023: 10-man Equatorial Guinea suffer heavy beating from rampant Tunisia in AFCON qualifier

Legendary Algerian attacker found guilty of corrupt practices

Legendary Algerian attacker found guilty of corrupt practices

What next for Sadio Mane after 'serious' warning from Liverpool legend, Gerrard

What next for Sadio Mane after 'serious' warning from Liverpool legend, Gerrard

Omeruo presents President Buhari with signed jersey and ball in Spain [Photos/Videos]

Omeruo presents President Buhari with signed jersey and ball in Spain [Photos/Videos]

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Which kain nonsense!' - Reactions as Sadio Mane wages revealed amid potential Liverpool exit

Social media reactions to Sadio Mane's reported Liverpool wages
UCL FINAL

Why Benzema’s goal against Liverpool was ACTUALLY offside

Karim Benzema's goal was rightly ruled offside

Heartbreak for Nigerian girls as Maduka Okoye's girlfriend shows up

Maduka Okoye has dashed the hopes of many Nigerian Ladies.
UCL

5 worst UEFA Champions League finals in history

Five worst Champions League finals in history