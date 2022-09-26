WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as 'inevitable' Maguire steals headlines in England vs Germany 6-goal thriller

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Here's how fans have reacted after England and Germany treated fans to premium entertainment in the UEFA Nations League on Monday night.

England and Germany played out a 3-3 draw in their last match before the Qatar World Cup
England and Germany played out a 3-3 draw in their last match before the Qatar World Cup

England welcomed Germany to Wembley Stadium on Monday night, September 26, 2022, for their final UEFA Nations League group game.

Recommended articles

The Three Lions have already been relegated following a five-match winless run in the Nations League so far as pressure continued to mount on head coach Gareth Southgate and his team ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

The opening 45 saw an entertaining display with both sides constantly threatening but neither failing to find the back of the net.

The hosts suffered a setback in the first half as Manchester City defender John Stones had to replaced by his club teammate Kyle Walker after picking up an injury.

Harry Maguire came close to finding the opener from a corner in the 39th minute but his header failed to hit the target as it went over the bar.

The scoreline was deadlocked at Wembley in the first half between England and Germany
The scoreline was deadlocked at Wembley in the first half between England and Germany Twitter

The hosts continued to press high up the pitch as Raheem Sterling found space in the box to shoot in the latter stages of the first period.

However, the Chelsea winger's effort was easily saved by Germany Marc Andre Ter Stegen.

With the score deadlocked at the break, fans had to wait till the second half before the opening goal was scored.

Despite England boasting the greater share of possession in the second period, it was the visitors who broke the deadlock.

VAR awarded Germany a penalty after Jamal Musiala was fouled in the box by the inevitable Harry Maguire, two minutes earlier, with Man City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan stepping up to put the ball beyond Nick Pope's reach and giving his team the 1-0 lead.

Gundogan opened the scoring for Germany against England in the Nations League
Gundogan opened the scoring for Germany against England in the Nations League Twitter

England sought a quick response but instead were left trailing once more as the Germans doubled their advantage after Timo Werner combined with Kai Havertz with the Chelsea man finishing beautifully.

However, the Three Lions roared back into the game after Luke Shaw pulled one goal back in the 72nd minute.

And two minutes later, second-half substitute Mason Mount sent Wembley into a frenzy as he equalized after latching on to a pass from Bukayo Saka.

Mason Mount levelled matters for England in the second half against Germany
Mason Mount levelled matters for England in the second half against Germany Twitter

Both sides continued to search for the winner but England had now gained momentum as Jude Bellingham went down under a challenge in the box in the 80th minute.

The referee had initially continued play, but VAR had to intervene in order to award the Three Lions a chance to go ahead for the first time in the game.

Spurs striker and England skipper stepped up and slotted past Ter Stegen in the 83rd minute to complete the comeback as Wembley continued to jubilate.

Kai Havertz scored a brace for Germany against England in the UEFA Nations League
Kai Havertz scored a brace for Germany against England in the UEFA Nations League Twitter

But Hansi Flick's men would not let the hosts off so easy, after a howler of a save from Nick Pope off a Kai Havertz attempt in the 87th minute to once again level matters in what was a thrilling contest.

England almost found the winner in the latter stages after Bukayo Saka's attempt was saved by Ter Stegen to keep the scores level.

Following the result on Monday night, fans have taken to social media to react.

Here are some of the reactions below:

Topics:
David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

Recommended articles

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen resumes training with Napoli

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen resumes training with Napoli

Maguire Again! England & Germany's comedy of errors ends in 6-goal thriller

Maguire Again! England & Germany's comedy of errors ends in 6-goal thriller

Reactions as 'inevitable' Maguire steals headlines in England vs Germany 6-goal thriller

Reactions as 'inevitable' Maguire steals headlines in England vs Germany 6-goal thriller

Super Eagles coordinator wants more home-based players, forgotten stars to combat injury crisis

Super Eagles coordinator wants more home-based players, forgotten stars to combat injury crisis

Osimhen destroyed Van Dijk in just 45 minutes - Top Italian journalist hails Super Eagles star

Osimhen destroyed Van Dijk in just 45 minutes - Top Italian journalist hails Super Eagles star

Algeria Team B is more difficult than the first team - Super Eagles official explains 2-2 draw

Algeria Team B is more difficult than the first team - Super Eagles official explains 2-2 draw

Trending

Darwin Nunez smiling during a training session in Liverpool.
VIDEO

'That video has ruined me' -Liverpool's €100m forward under the storm again

Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Terem Moffi and Kelechi Iheanacho (Instagram/Terem Moffi)
SUPER EAGLES

Finidi nominates red-hot striker to replace Osimhen against Algeria

Super Eagles coach has called up three players to replace his injured stars

Meet the three Super Eagles stars invited to replace Ahmed Musa, Leon Balogun and Samuel Chukwueze