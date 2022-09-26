Reactions as 'inevitable' Maguire steals headlines in England vs Germany 6-goal thriller

The Three Lions have already been relegated following a five-match winless run in the Nations League so far as pressure continued to mount on head coach Gareth Southgate and his team ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

The opening 45 saw an entertaining display with both sides constantly threatening but neither failing to find the back of the net.

The hosts suffered a setback in the first half as Manchester City defender John Stones had to replaced by his club teammate Kyle Walker after picking up an injury.

Harry Maguire came close to finding the opener from a corner in the 39th minute but his header failed to hit the target as it went over the bar.

The hosts continued to press high up the pitch as Raheem Sterling found space in the box to shoot in the latter stages of the first period.

However, the Chelsea winger's effort was easily saved by Germany Marc Andre Ter Stegen.

With the score deadlocked at the break, fans had to wait till the second half before the opening goal was scored.

Despite England boasting the greater share of possession in the second period, it was the visitors who broke the deadlock.

VAR awarded Germany a penalty after Jamal Musiala was fouled in the box by the inevitable Harry Maguire, two minutes earlier, with Man City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan stepping up to put the ball beyond Nick Pope's reach and giving his team the 1-0 lead.

England sought a quick response but instead were left trailing once more as the Germans doubled their advantage after Timo Werner combined with Kai Havertz with the Chelsea man finishing beautifully.

However, the Three Lions roared back into the game after Luke Shaw pulled one goal back in the 72nd minute.

And two minutes later, second-half substitute Mason Mount sent Wembley into a frenzy as he equalized after latching on to a pass from Bukayo Saka.

Both sides continued to search for the winner but England had now gained momentum as Jude Bellingham went down under a challenge in the box in the 80th minute.

The referee had initially continued play, but VAR had to intervene in order to award the Three Lions a chance to go ahead for the first time in the game.

Spurs striker and England skipper stepped up and slotted past Ter Stegen in the 83rd minute to complete the comeback as Wembley continued to jubilate.

But Hansi Flick's men would not let the hosts off so easy, after a howler of a save from Nick Pope off a Kai Havertz attempt in the 87th minute to once again level matters in what was a thrilling contest.

England almost found the winner in the latter stages after Bukayo Saka's attempt was saved by Ter Stegen to keep the scores level.

Following the result on Monday night, fans have taken to social media to react.