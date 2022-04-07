UCL

What did Chukwueze's 'Nigerian brother' say before scoring Bayern Munich?

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
Perhaps, Arnaut Danjumas words did have an effect on his game against Bayern Munich

On Wednesday night, Bayern Munich were left with a couple of their Champions league records shattered as they fell to Villarreal in a stunning 1-0 quarter-final first-leg defeat.

The defeat - Bayern's first in the Champions League this season, and the first in 22 Champions League away games - was served after Nigerian-born Dutch winger Arnaut Danjuma scored for Villarreal in the 8th minute of the game.

Danjuma who, 365 days ago, was scoring in the Championship for Bournemouth, has since this season, been directly involved in 18 goals (14 goals & 4 assists) in all competitions for Villarreal. It's been the most by any player in the Spanish club this season.

Ahead of Wednesday's memorable night that ended with him, being substituted by Samuel Chukwueze, what things did Danjuma say, and did they perhaps, have an effect on his game against Bayern?

"If we look at what I've done this season, it's quite a fact and factual to say I'm among the best wingers in the world", Danjuma said boldly when asked by The Guardian if his ambition is to become one of the greatest players in the world.

“To be the best you need to aim for more, and there’s so much I still want to achieve. It’s been quite a journey, I really enjoyed my time in the Championship. I think I wouldn’t be the player I am today if I hadn’t gone through it.”

“We’ve got Unai Emery as the captain leading this [Villarreal] ship and he always comes up with a master plan. I knew working under Unai would give me a boost because I could understand the game better. He is busy with me on a daily basis and I have a lot of conversations with him about how to better myself. He is a strategy mastermind.”

“I’ve made mistakes so there’s so much for me to develop. I think I’m in a good place at the moment – 25, at Villarreal, playing in the Champions League. We’ve got a good team and La Liga is an amazing league. But I’m not done yet. It begins with believing in yourself.”

“There are so many aspects in my game that I’ve improved. A lot of people who watch the game will say: ‘He’s got this ability, he’s got that ability, he scores goals.’ But they don’t see the work in training: the movement I do, the videos I watch."

"I work with the striker coach on a daily basis. He sends me clips of every training session. I look into my movement, the way I run, how I pop the ball off. I look into my shape, where I stand in the formation. After the game, we go through it and see there’s a lot of stuff I can do better”, the former Bournemouth man said.

