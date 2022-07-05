Ten Hag era gets underway with Tyrell Malacia signing

The 22-year-old defender completed a move to Old Trafford for £13million from Feyenoord.

United hijacked a move for Malacia last week just when he looked set to join French side Lyon.

However, Manchester United have finally been able to conclude their first business of this summer's transfer window making the announcement via the club's official social media channels.

Manchester United/Twitter

Speaking to the club website, the newest Red devil said: “It’s an incredible feeling to have joined Manchester United.

"This is a new chapter for me, a new league with new team-mates and a tremendous manager [Erik ten Hag] leading us.

“I know from playing against his teams in the Eredivisie, the qualities that he has and what he demands of his players.

“Whilst I know that I am still young and will continue to develop, I can promise the United fans that I will leave everything on the pitch every time I pull on the red shirt.

"I’ll always be thankful to Feyenoord for all they have given to me and my family.

“None of this would be possible if it wasn’t for them. Now I’m ready to focus on the future with United, and help my new club achieve success.” Malacia said.

Manchester United/Twitter

The Dutch defender's contract is reportedly until 2026 with a further year option.

Manchester United have also said the fee is £12.9 million with a further £1.75m in add ons.