Twitter uses Craig David’s 7 Days to mark Kelechi Iheanacho’s Premier League record of scoring on every day of the week
Just like Criag David sang about his affair with a girl on '7 Days' Iheanacho has scored a Premier League on every day of the week this season.
Iheanacho scored for Leicester City in their 2-1 loss away at Chelsea in the Premier League on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
With that goal, the 24-year-old forward has the record of scoring on every day of the week in the same season.
To mark their compatriot’s achievement, Nigerians are referencing Craig David’s ‘7 Days’, which he released in 2000.
On the hook of the record, the singer croons every day of the week which Nigerians are now referencing for Iheanacho’s record.
Iheanacho was also a trending item on Twitter following his goal against Chelsea. The Nigeria international now has 12 league goals and 19 in all competitions.
