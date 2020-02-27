Twitter Nigeria is in a celebratory mood over Odion Ighalo’s first goal for Manchester United.

Ighalo who is on loan from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua doubled Manchester United’s lead in their 5-0 win over Club Brugge in the second leg round-of-16 clash on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

Ighalo was first on a ball from Juan Mata and tapped into the net in the 34th minute.

The goal sent Twitter Nigeria into excitement person even called for February 27th to be ‘Odion Ighalo Day’.

Ighalo, as expected, became the number one trending topic on Twitter Nigeria immediately after the goal.

The 30-year-old paid tribute to his late sister Mary Atole by revealing a photo of her which was printed in a white shirt he wore underneath his jersey.