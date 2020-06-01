Nigerians on Twitter are delighted with the news that Odion Ighalo will remain a Manchester United player until January 2021.
Ighalo first joined Manchester United from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua on a loan deal which was supposed to expire on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Both Manchester United and Shenhua have however agreed on a deal to extend Ighalo’s stay by another six months.
Twitter Nigeria was delighted at the news as the striker was celebrated.
The conversation around Ighalo made the 30-year-old striker the number one trending topic on Twitter Nigeria.
Ighalo has scored four goals in three starts and eight games in total for Manchester United.