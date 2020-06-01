Nigerians on Twitter are delighted with the news that Odion Ighalo will remain a Manchester United player until January 2021.

Ighalo first joined Manchester United from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua on a loan deal which was supposed to expire on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Both Manchester United and Shenhua have however agreed on a deal to extend Ighalo’s stay by another six months.

Twitter Nigeria was delighted at the news as the striker was celebrated.

The conversation around Ighalo made the 30-year-old striker the number one trending topic on Twitter Nigeria.

Oidon Ighalo was the number one trending on Twitter Nigeria Twitter

Ighalo has scored four goals in three starts and eight games in total for Manchester United.