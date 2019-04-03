Kean was subjected to vile taunts from the stands in Juventus’ 2-0 away at Cagliari and celebrated a late goal by standing at the post with his arms aloft.

Bonucci’s comment after the game stating that Kean was 50% to blame for the abuse has infuriated Twitter Nigeria.

The 31-year-old defender has been the subject of criticism on Twitter which made him the number one trending topic in the world.

Bonucci blamed Kean for celebrating in front of the Cagliari fans and claimed that it contributed to the racist abuse he received in the game.

“Kean knows that when he scores a goal, he has to focus on celebrating with his team-mates. He knows he could've done something differently too,” Bonucci told Sky Sport Italia.

“There were racist jeers after the goal, Blaise heard it and was angered. I think the blame is 50-50, because Moise shouldn't have done that and the Curva [section of fans] should not have reacted that way.

“We are professionals, we have to set the example and not provoke anyone.”

The likes of Raheem Sterling, Mario Balotelli, Ian Wright and Yaya Toure have also criticised the Italian defender for his comment.

Super Eagles players Leon Balogun and John Ogu also joined in the conversation.

"We're standing united behind you brother ✊🏽 #MoiseKean," Balogun said.

"Wondering how @bonucci_leo19 would react if you do the same thing in front of him after scoring your next goal NoToRacism."

"Shocking that a team mate will come up and blame a guy who was Racial abused by the opposition fans . Like WTF is 50-50? Like for real tho. NO TO RACISM," Ogu also said on Twitter.

Bonucci's Instagram post is also filled with comments against his opinion on the incident.

The backlash also came for Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri after he failed to defend and support Kean saying the striker shouldn’t have celebrated the way he did.

“He shouldn't have celebrated in that manner," Allegri said afterwards in a press conference reported by the club.

"He is a young man and he has to learn, but certain things from the crowd also shouldn't be heard."

As at the time of this report, Allegri was the number two trend on Twitter Nigeria as fans also criticised him for his comment.