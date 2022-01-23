Tuchel urges fans to 'show respect' after Rudiger hit by missile

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel Creator: Glyn KIRK
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel Creator: Glyn KIRK

Thomas Tuchel called on fans to "show respect" after Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger was hit by missiles thrown by Tottenham supporters at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Recommended articles

Rudiger was struck by a lighter thrown from the away section during the second half of Chelsea's 2-0 win over their London rivals.

The German had accused Tottenham fans of making racist gestures at him during a previous match between the clubs in 2019. 

The incident on Sunday was the latest ugly fan-related problem to rock the Premier League this weekend.

At Everton on Saturday, home supporters threw a barrage of bottles that hit Aston Villa duo Matty Cash and Lucas Digne after Emiliano Buendia's goal in the visitors' 1-0 win.

Chelsea boss Tuchel admitted fans must behave and respect their interactions with players and managers.

Asked if recent events had him concerned, Tuchel said: "I'm not worried, but you are right, I sent the message to our fans - support us, we love to have them close to the pitch, we love a brilliant atmosphere and that they are not behind fences or nets.

"From there everybody needs to show respect. But in general I'm not concerned. Right now I enjoy the atmosphere.

"If this is a new trend we need to act together to make sure that it stops as soon as possible, to protect the fantastic environment and unique atmosphere of England."

On Rudiger being struck, Tuchel added: "I just heard it some minutes ago, I was actually not aware of all this during the match.

"I think it was during a corner or around the corner, but I have zero information on that."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Nigerians blame Buhari as Tunisia knock out Super Eagles

AFCON 2021: Nigerians blame Buhari as Tunisia knock out Super Eagles

Msakni strikes as Tunisia shock Nigeria in Africa Cup of Nations

Msakni strikes as Tunisia shock Nigeria in Africa Cup of Nations

AFCON2021: COVID-19-hit Tunisia knocks out 10-man Nigeria

AFCON2021: COVID-19-hit Tunisia knocks out 10-man Nigeria

Tuchel urges fans to 'show respect' after Rudiger hit by missile

Tuchel urges fans to 'show respect' after Rudiger hit by missile

Gabon coach laments Aubameyang loss after AFCON exit

Gabon coach laments Aubameyang loss after AFCON exit

Chiesa out for seven months after 'perfect' knee operation

Chiesa out for seven months after 'perfect' knee operation

Trending

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

‘Stop being selfish, the Black Stars is not for your father’ – Dan Quaye slams Andre Ayew

‘Stop being selfish, the Black Stars is not for your father’ – Dan Quaye slams Andre Ayew

Samuel Kalu set to be the fourth Nigerian to join Watford

William Troost-Ekong, Maduka Okoye, Emmanuel Dennis and Samuel Kalu could all be playing at Watford

Black Stars ‘sneak’ into Ghana at 3:00am after disastrous AFCON showing

File Photo