Official: Dennis is Nigeria's sixth most expensive player as he joins Nottingham Forest for ₦10.18b

Joba Ogunwale
The Super Eagles forward has completed his move from Watford to the newly-promoted Premier League side.

Emmanuel Dennis is Nottingham Forest's record signing
Emmanuel Dennis is Nottingham Forest's record signing

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Super Eagles star Emmanuel Dennis from Watford. Dennis joins Forest on a four-year deal worth a reported £20m.

The deal makes the Super Eagles star Forest's new club-record signing, breaking the transfer fee they paid for Dennis' international teammate Taiwo Awoniyi.

The Tricky Trees had already broken their transfer record earlier this summer when they signed Awoniyi from Union Berlin for £18.45m. However, they have now broken the record in just one month with the signing of another Nigerian international.

Dennis' £20.00m move to Forest also makes him the sixth-most expensive Nigerian player, overtaking Awoniyi in the process.

The 24-year-old joins Steve Cooper's men after just a year at Watford. Dennis joined The Hornets from Club Brugge for £3.5m but has left following an impressive debut campaign in the Premier League.

Although his performances could not save Watford from the drop, Dennis was arguably the best player for The Hornets, scoring ten goals and assisting another six in the English top flight.

Following Watford's relegation, he was linked immediately with a move away from the club. Everton and Newcastle were initially credited with an interest in the Nigerian international's service before Forest swooped in.

Depending on if he was registered on time, Dennis could make his debut under Steve Cooper in Forest's home clash against West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

However, if his registration was not certified before Friday's deadline, Dennis would have to wait until next Saturday against Everton for his Forest debut.

The former Club Brugge man has already played two league games with Watford in the Skybet Championship this season.

