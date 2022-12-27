ADVERTISEMENT

TRANSFERS: Arsenal's £55 million bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk not good enough for Shakhtar

Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Arsenal made a formal offer to Shakhtar Donetsk for the winger Mykhaylo Mudryk but their bid is believed to fall some way short of the Ukrainian club’s asking price.

Mykhaylo Mudryk is a top transfer target for Arsenal in the January window
Arsenal have held a long term interest in the Shakhtar winger, Mudryk and are believed to be willing to add him to their squad as early as the January transfer window

Mudryk is an incredibly skillful and lightning-quick forward who turns 22 next month. He has been on the radar of several top teams, especially in the Premier League.

Brentford were interested in signing him over the summer, Shakhtar, who are notoriously tough negotiators, refused to budge. According to The Guardian, Arsenal are moving to secure the Ukrainian international in January.

Mykhaylo Mudryk could be on his way to Arsenal in January
Shakhtar have communicated to clubs that they will only consider a hefty fee for Mudryk, whose stock rose rapidly with a string of impressive Champions League performances.

He scored three times in six group-stage games and has added seven in the Ukraine top-flight season, which is currently on its winter break.

They would like to receive as much as £85m for a player who is rated among the best attacking prospects but Arsenal may be reluctant to go that high.

Mykhaylo Mudryk scoring for Shakhtar in the UEFA Champions League
Last month, Mudryk indicated he was open to a move and the preferred solution for Arsenal would be to structure a deal that appeals to Shakhtar.

