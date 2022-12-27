TRANSFERS: Arsenal's £55 million bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk not good enough for Shakhtar

Mudryk is a top target for Arsenal

Mudryk is an incredibly skillful and lightning-quick forward who turns 22 next month. He has been on the radar of several top teams, especially in the Premier League.

Brentford were interested in signing him over the summer, Shakhtar, who are notoriously tough negotiators, refused to budge. According to The Guardian, Arsenal are moving to secure the Ukrainian international in January.

Shakhtar want improved bid for Mudryk

Shakhtar have communicated to clubs that they will only consider a hefty fee for Mudryk, whose stock rose rapidly with a string of impressive Champions League performances.

He scored three times in six group-stage games and has added seven in the Ukraine top-flight season, which is currently on its winter break.

They would like to receive as much as £85m for a player who is rated among the best attacking prospects but Arsenal may be reluctant to go that high.

