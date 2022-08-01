OFFICIAL

Nice announce deal for Juventus flop

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Former Arsenal and Juventus star Aaron Ramsey, has signed for French side Nice, the club has officially announced.

Wales international Aaron Ramsey signs for OGC Nice
Wales international Aaron Ramsey signs for OGC Nice

Aaron Ramsey has completed his move to Ligue 1 club Nice on a free transfer following his release from Juventus.

Recommended articles

The French club have announced via their official social media page with a post that read:

'The day had started well, so why not finish it well with the teaser for another programme'

The post features a compilation of Ramsey at his brilliant best from his time at Arsenal.

Former Juventus star Aaron Ramsey
Former Juventus star Aaron Ramsey AFP

The 31-year-old Wales international has been in search of a new club following his exit from the Serie A giants.

Ramsey was on loan at Scottish side Rangers, during the second half of last campaign but his contract with Juventus was mutually terminated after three years in Turin.

Reports claimed that Ramsey had fallen out of favour with Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri in Turin.

Ramsey's differences with Allegri were made clear last year when he expressed dissatisfaction with the Juve boss' training methods last October.

Aaron Ramsey spent 11 years at Arsenal
Aaron Ramsey spent 11 years at Arsenal AFP

However, despite his struggles under Allegri, the former Arsenal star has been impressive for his home country putting in consistent performances at international level.

Ramsey's main motivation for his latest move is his keen desire for first-team football ahead of the World Cup with Wales this winter.

Along with Gareth Bale, Ramsey is the other outfield player, Wales boss Rob Page cannot do without in November.

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Emmanuel Dennis had a hand in Joao Pedro's winner for Watford

    Super Eagles star Emmanuel Dennis helps Watford to an opening day win but Maduka Okoye is left out

  • Wales international Aaron Ramsey signs for OGC Nice

    Nice announce deal for Juventus flop

  • Victor Moses celebrates with his teammates.

    'He is the best' - Spartak Moscow not ready to sell Victor Moses

Recommended articles

Super Eagles star Emmanuel Dennis helps Watford to an opening day win but Maduka Okoye is left out

Super Eagles star Emmanuel Dennis helps Watford to an opening day win but Maduka Okoye is left out

Nice announce deal for Juventus flop

Nice announce deal for Juventus flop

'He is the best' - Spartak Moscow not ready to sell Victor Moses

'He is the best' - Spartak Moscow not ready to sell Victor Moses

Top 20 Premier League assist-makers of all-time

Top 20 Premier League assist-makers of all-time

Samuel Eto’o pays for surgery of former Cameroon teammate

Samuel Eto’o pays for surgery of former Cameroon teammate

Premier League clubs to stop 'taking the knee' before games

Premier League clubs to stop 'taking the knee' before games

Trending

Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over Rape Allegations [Receipts]

Instagram model has called out Arsenal's Thomas Partey over fresh rape allegations on Twitter
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend
REPORT

Ivorian legend Yaya Toure to become coach at Premier League giant

Yaya Toure

'Thomas Partey belongs in prison' – Reactions as Arsenal star is accused of rape again

'Thomas Partey belongs in Prison' - Reactions as Arsenal star accused of rape again