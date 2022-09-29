Tottenham signing Destiny Udogie has decided between Italy and Nigeria

Udogie was born in Verona, Italy, but he is eligible to play for Nigeria through his parents. The 19-year-old has played for Italy at all youth levels, but he can still play for the three-time African champions if he decides to switch allegiance.

Udogie staying with Italy

However, Udogie's agent, Ferdinando Guarino, has dampened such expectations, saying his client is only focused on Italy despite his absence from their squad in the just-concluded international break.

Udogie was not in Italy's squad that qualified for the UEFA Nations League last four after beating England and Hungary. The Udinese left-back was included in the U21 squad instead, which looks disappointing, considering the season he has had so far.

Still, Guarino insists that will not stop his client from representing the Azzurris as he feels 100% Italian.

"Udogie is a player monitored by the senior national team," Udogie's agent said.

In the past, there was a speech related to an internship where he had a small physical problem that prevented him from participating.

"This time, we were hoping for a call-up, but he was called up anyway with the 'U-21, really showing a particular attachment to the national team.

"He has great attachment to the Azzurri shirt, and there will still be time for the senior national team.

"The goal is that. He is Italian, born in Italy, who feels the blue shirt and is proving it," he added.

Udogie blow for the Super Eagles

Guarino's latest comment is a blow for the Super Eagles, who could do with a player like Udogie in their squad. The Italian-born Nigerian can function effectively as a left-back and wing-back, a position the Super Eagles lack quality players.

Udogie's performances have not gone unnoticed among Europe's top clubs, with the 19-year-old set to join Tottenham Hotspur next summer after signing a five-year contract with Antonio Conte's men.