Top 5 Super Eagles players with five-star performance in Europe on Thursday

Victor Osimhen

Super Eagles in-form striker, Victor Osimhen who has successfully imprinted his names in the heart of Napoli fans, bagged his fourth goal in three games, after he was introduced as a substitute for Hirzing Lozano to help his team beat Legia Warsaw 3-0, in matchday three of the the ongoing Uefa Europa League, which was decided at the Stadio San Paolo.

2.Kelechi Iheanacho

Iheanacho’s fine start to the season at Leicester City continues with another credible outing in the second tier Uefa Cup competition, as he provided two assists for Patson Daka, who bagged a double brace against Spartak Moscow in matchday three of the Europa League fixture, played at the Otkritie Arena.

3.Samuel Chukwueze

Having been sidelined for few months due to injury, Villarreal left winger, Samuel Chukwueze, returned with a bang when he came on as a 90th minute substitution for Arnaut Danjuma and scored his teams 4th goal of the game in a seven goal thriller at the Stade de Suisse in Switzerland.

4.Taiwo Awoniyi

Former Liverpool player, Taiwo Awoniyi, netted his 8th goal in 12 games this season against Feyernord in the Europa League, but his strike couldn’t safe his team, as they bowed to the pressure from the club of the people, losing 3-1 at the De Kuip Stadium.

5.Stephen Odey

Ex-FC Zurich star striker, Stephen Odey, savaged a point for his team in Day 3 of the Uefa Conference League match, played at the Stadion Strelnice against Jablonec with a brace and helped his side’s to a 2-2 draw, as he takes his goal tally to nine goals in ten games for Randers FC of Denmark.

---

Olawale Quadry is a Mass Communication graduate, creative writer and pundit with eight years of experience and deep knowledge of Nigerian sports. He has previously written for SL10, South Africa, TribaI Football and Opera News. Follow him on Twitter @QualityQuadry

----