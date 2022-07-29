Top 20 most capped players in the world

According to official records, over 500 players have played at least a century or more international matches. But who are the most capped players in the world?

Here is a list of 20 of the most capped players in the world;

20. Mohammed Al-Khilaini, 163 caps (Saudi Arabia)

Mohammed Al-Khilaini represented the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and played as a defender between 1992 and 2001.

He earned 163 caps for the Saudi Arabian national men’s team and represented the country in the FIFA Confederations Cup and the Olympics.

19. Hassan Al-Haydos, 163 caps (Qatar)

Hassan Al-Haydos, like the aforementioned Saudi player, played in 163 matches for the Qatari national team.

Despite making his debut in 2008, Al-Haydos has been an ever-present for his national team leading the line as the striker.

Still only 31 years old, Al-Haydos, who has scored 33 goals for Qatar, still has time to add more caps to his name.

18. Cabi Jones, 164 caps (United States of America)

Coming in at number 18 is a player regarded as one of the best to play the game from the United States, Cabi Jones.

Born 49 years ago, Jones played as a midfielder and made his international debut for the US back in 1994.

He remains the all-time leader for appearances in the US and featured in three FIFA World Cup finals for the Americans.

17. Vitalijs Astafjevs, 167 caps (Latvia)

Vitalijs Astafjevs made his debut for the Latvian national team at the young age of 21 back in 1992 against European champions then, Denmark.

Astafjevs went on to become a mainstay in the national team and earned a total of 165 international caps and was named captain of the team in 1999.

16. Iker Casillas, 167 caps (Spain)

Coming in at number 16 is the first goalkeeper on the list, the very accomplished Iker Casillas of Spain’s La Roja.

Casillas was an excellent goalkeeper for club and country, leading both Real Madrid and Spain to important titles.

He played 167 times for the Spanish national team and was a part of the team that lifted the country’s only FIFA World Cup title in 2010.

15. Ivan Hurtado, 168 caps (Ecuador)

At number 15 is the most capped South American player of all time, Ivan Hurtado of Ecuador.

Hurtado made his international debut for Ecuador in 1992 and retired with 168 matches to his name in 2014.

He was a defender during his prime but currently a member of his country’s national assembly since 2013.

14. Shukor Salleh, 172 caps (Malaysia)

Shukor Salleh was born in 1948 and played as a midfielder for the Malaysian national team between 1970 to 1985.

Fondly called “Mr cool’, Salleh was a key player for his country and featured in a total of 215 games for Malaysia.

13. Jose Andres Guardado Hernandez, 175 caps (Mexico)

A legend of the game in his native country, Mexico, Jose Guardado Hernandez played as a defensive midfielder.

Guardado made his international debut on December 14, 2005, and featured the next summer at the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

He helped Mexico lift the CONCACAF Gold Cup three times and scored 28 goals for Mexico. He was also part of the team that featured in the 2018 world cup and is the second most capped player in Mexico history.

12. Amer Shafi, 176 caps (Jordan)

Another Asian representative on this international list is 40-year-old goalkeeper, Amer Shafi of Jordan.

Amer, who started his international career with Jordan back in 2002 in a friendly against Kenya, played 176 times for Jordan between 2002 and 2021.

The 40-year-old featured in four Asian Cup finals and scored his only one for Jordan against India.

11. Hossam Hassan, 176 caps (Egypt)

First Africa on this exclusive list is Egypt’s and Al-Ahly’s legendary forward, Hossam Hassan. Hassan is an African great who was quite prolific for club and country.

Hassan made his international debut back in 1985 and went on to torment defenses for Ah-Ahly, Zamalek and the Pharaohs of Egypt.

He is Egypt’s all-time top scorer with 83 goals in 176 games and led the Pharaohs to three Africa Cup of Nations titles.

10. Mohammed Al-Deayea, 178 caps (Saudi Arabia)

Apart from the fact he has a very fancy name, Mohammed Al-Deayea was formerly a handball player before making the switch to football.

Standing at 6ft 4’’, Al-Deayea was the goalkeeper for the Saudi Arabian national team between 1993 to 2006.

He helped Saudi Arabia to the 1996 Asian Cup title and finished as runners-up in the 2000 edition.

9. Claudio Suarez, 178 caps (Mexico)

At number 9 is the most capped Mexican football player of all time, Claudio Suarez. Suarez was a defender for El Tri.

He made his debut in 1992 and went on to feature 178 times between that time and 2006. He helped Mexico win the Gold Cup twice and was a Copa America silver medalist in 1993.

Suarez, who also played in three FIFA World Cup finals, was nicknamed the Emperor during his prime years.

8. Gianlugi Buffon, 178 caps (Italy)

At number eight is a player who will go down in history as one of the most gifted and greatest goalkeepers to have ever played the game of football.

Juventus and Italian legend, Gianluigi Buffon, who has represented Italy at all youth levels, made his international debut back in 1997.

He went on to feature 177 more times and was until 2016 the youngest player to feature for the Azurri. He led Italy to the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

7. Maynor Figueroa, 179 caps (Honduras)

While he is known for his time at English club Wigan Athletic, Maynor Figueroa was hugely important for his country, Honduras, on the international stage.

He made his debut in 2003 and raked in 178 more official caps between then and now with five goals to his name playing as a centre-back.

6. Ahmed Mubarak, 180 caps (Oman)

Sitting pretty at number six is another entry from Asian, Ahmed Mubarak, who made 180 appearances for Oman in international football.

Born in 1985, Mubarak is also known as Ahmed Kano and played as a midfielder and scored 23 goals for the team between 2003, when he made his debut, and 2019.

5. Sergio Ramos, 180 caps (Spain)

To start the top five is one player regarded as one of the best defenders of all time, Sergio Ramos.

One of the most decorated players in the world at Real Madrid, Ramos made his international bow for Spain in 2005.

He has gone on to represent the La Roja 180 times, winning one FIFA World Cup and two European Championships titles. Sergio Ramos remains active and has 23 goals for Spain.

4. Ahmed Hassan, 184 caps (Egypt)

The second African on this list is also from Egypt by the name, Ahmed Hassan. Hassan is retired and played as a forward for the Pharaohs.

One of the greatest players to come out of Africa, Hassan played 184 times for Egypt, the most by any African.

He made his debut in 1995 and helped Egypt to win an incredible four Africa Cup of Nations titles. He netted 33 goals for the Pharaohs.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo, 186 caps (Portugal)

In the top three, we have Cristiano Ronaldo, the man who has smashed so many goals records and wants to smash even more.

Ronaldo, who continues to divide opinions as the greatest to play the game, made his debut for Portugal in 2003 and has not looked back since then.

He has represented Portugal 186 times and is the highest scorer in the history of the game with 117 goals and counting, leading his country to the 2016 European Championship and 2019 United Nations League titles.

2. Bader Al-Mutawa, 192 caps (Kuwait)

At number two is Bader Al-Mutawa of Kuwait, who played a ridiculous 192 times for the national team of Kuwait.

Al-Mutawa plays as a forward and made his international bow in 2003 at the Arabian Gulf Cup hosted by his country.

His 192 caps for Kuwait are regarded as the record but one that is not in doubt is that he remains the most capped player still playing active football.

1. Soh Chin Ann, 250 caps (Malaysia)

Soh Chin Ann made his bow at a very young age of 19 in 1969 and went on to make over 200 appearances between then and 1984.