WAFCON 2022

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Zambia

Tosin Abayomi
' Don't Sleep' - Super Falcons confront Copper Queens for bronze medal.

Super Falcons of Nigeria boycott training ahead of bronze medal match against Zambia
Super Falcons of Nigeria boycott training ahead of bronze medal match against Zambia

On Friday, July 22 the Super Falcons of Nigeria do battle against the Copper Queens of Zambia for the bronze medals of the 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The game will kick off at 9 PM Nigerian time in Morocco’s economic and industrial capital at the Complexe Mohamed V in Casablanca.

While the Super Falcons lost on penalties to the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco, the Copper Queens lost via a last minute penalty to the Banyana Banyana of South Africa.

The two teams now face off to end their WAFCON campaign on a high.

ALSO READ: Zambia, Morocco make history by qualifying for World Cup, clinch semifinals tickets

'Eto'o cannot save you' - Reactions as Ajibade gives Super Falcons World Cup ticket

Player Ratings: Onumonu and Ajibade shine as Nigeria beat Cameroon to seal World Cup spot

The Super Falcons' quest for a tenth WAFCON title ended following their loss to Morocco
The Super Falcons' quest for a tenth WAFCON title ended following their loss to Morocco Pulse Nigeria

Head Coach of Copper Queens, Bruce Mwape revealed his team is ready to bring back the bronze medal

He said, “We gave our all and created chances but we failed to take them and that was a mistake that we paid dearly for in the end.

"We have put that behind us and now, we want to win the bronze medals for our people.”

Zambia's Copper Queens have previously never made as far as the semifinals of a WAFCON
Zambia's Copper Queens have previously never made as far as the semifinals of a WAFCON CAF

On his part, Coach Randy Waldrum is optimistic that the Super Falcons will give their all despite a rash of injuries and suspensions in the camp of the nine-time champions.

“We have two players suspended as a result of red cards in the last game, and we also have some players down with injury. So, there will be changes but we will go for the best legs that would give us victory on Friday.”

Captain Onome Ebi will not play with a a hamstring injury (biceps femoris muscle tear – Grade 2) that could require between six weeks to two months to recover.

Forward Rasheedat Ajibade alongside tenacious midfielder Halimatu Ayinde are both out due to red cards in the match against the host nation.

Reactions Super Falcons 2 red cards 5-4 penalty loss to Morocco in WAFCON 2022 semifinal
Reactions Super Falcons 2 red cards 5-4 penalty loss to Morocco in WAFCON 2022 semifinal Pulse Nigeria

Leicester City defender Ashleigh Plumptre gave her thoughts on what to expect in the game.

She said, “We have a mountain to surmount, surely, but we are ready and will approach the game like the Final match."

Kick off time is 9PM Nigerian time and the game will be available on DSTV, and the official YouTube channel of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

