Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Zambia

The game will kick off at 9 PM Nigerian time in Morocco’s economic and industrial capital at the Complexe Mohamed V in Casablanca.

While the Super Falcons lost on penalties to the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco, the Copper Queens lost via a last minute penalty to the Banyana Banyana of South Africa.

The two teams now face off to end their WAFCON campaign on a high.

Pulse Nigeria

Zambia on Super Falcons

Head Coach of Copper Queens, Bruce Mwape revealed his team is ready to bring back the bronze medal

He said, “We gave our all and created chances but we failed to take them and that was a mistake that we paid dearly for in the end.

"We have put that behind us and now, we want to win the bronze medals for our people.”

CAF

Waldrum on Zambia

On his part, Coach Randy Waldrum is optimistic that the Super Falcons will give their all despite a rash of injuries and suspensions in the camp of the nine-time champions.

“We have two players suspended as a result of red cards in the last game, and we also have some players down with injury. So, there will be changes but we will go for the best legs that would give us victory on Friday.”

Captain Onome Ebi will not play with a a hamstring injury (biceps femoris muscle tear – Grade 2) that could require between six weeks to two months to recover.

Forward Rasheedat Ajibade alongside tenacious midfielder Halimatu Ayinde are both out due to red cards in the match against the host nation.

Pulse Nigeria

Plumptre on Zambia

Leicester City defender Ashleigh Plumptre gave her thoughts on what to expect in the game.

She said, “We have a mountain to surmount, surely, but we are ready and will approach the game like the Final match."