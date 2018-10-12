Pulse.ng logo
Three more women accuse Cristiano Ronaldo of rape

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play uventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Lawyers for Cristiano Ronaldo’s alleged rape victim have told The Sun they are probing three more claims surrounding the superstar.

One woman is said to ­claim she was raped by the Portuguese forward after a party — an allegation similar to the one made by model Kathryn Mayorga.

Another accuser says she was “hurt by Ronaldo” and a third is re­p­orted to have entered into a non-disc­losure agreement with the footballer in 2009.

Leslie Stovall, representing Las Vegas-based Ms Mayorga, said: “I am following up to verify this information.”

It is unclear whether the second and third women are claiming sexual misconduct by 33-year-old Juventus ace, who has denied Ms Mayorga’s claim.

She says the Portuguese international sexually assaulted her in 2009 while celebrating his move to Real Madrid.

She signed a £287,000 settlement, but her lawyers are now suing Ronaldo.

This story originally appeared in The Sun.

