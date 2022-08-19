Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham Hotspur coach Antonio Conte, have been fined after their altercation at last weekend's 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte hit with £60,000 fine after London Derby brawl
The FA have slapped both Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte with fines after their bust-up at last weekend's London derby, with the former also handed a touchline ban.
Tuchel was reportedly fined £35,000 and handed a suspended touchline ban while his Spurs counterpart was only fined £15,000.
The pair clashed once during the match, with both receiving a yellow card after Conte celebrated in front of the Chelsea gaffer.
The duo were then both dismissed after the final whistle, with Tuchel appearing to hold onto the Italian’s hand during a handshake just minutes after the full time whistle was blown at the Bridge.
The Football Association have now confirmed that both mangers will be fined with the Blues boss serving a touchline ban for one match, although this has been suspended.
Chelsea are set to travel to Elland Road to play Leeds on Sunday afternoon, August 21, 2022.
While Tottenham welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to White Hart Line on Saturday afternoon, August 20, 2022 in the third round of Premier League fixtures.