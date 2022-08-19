Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte hit with £60,000 fine after London Derby brawl

Tuchel was reportedly fined £35,000 and handed a suspended touchline ban while his Spurs counterpart was only fined £15,000.

The pair clashed once during the match, with both receiving a yellow card after Conte celebrated in front of the Chelsea gaffer.

The duo were then both dismissed after the final whistle, with Tuchel appearing to hold onto the Italian’s hand during a handshake just minutes after the full time whistle was blown at the Bridge.

Imago

The Football Association have now confirmed that both mangers will be fined with the Blues boss serving a touchline ban for one match, although this has been suspended.

Chelsea are set to travel to Elland Road to play Leeds on Sunday afternoon, August 21, 2022.