PREMIER LEAGUE

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte hit with £60,000 fine after London Derby brawl

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The FA have slapped both Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte with fines after their bust-up at last weekend's London derby, with the former also handed a touchline ban.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have both been fined by the FA
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have both been fined by the FA

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham Hotspur coach Antonio Conte, have been fined after their altercation at last weekend's 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel was reportedly fined £35,000 and handed a suspended touchline ban while his Spurs counterpart was only fined £15,000.

The pair clashed once during the match, with both receiving a yellow card after Conte celebrated in front of the Chelsea gaffer.

The duo were then both dismissed after the final whistle, with Tuchel appearing to hold onto the Italian’s hand during a handshake just minutes after the full time whistle was blown at the Bridge.

Conte and Tuchel clash at full-time in the London derby
Conte and Tuchel clash at full-time in the London derby Imago

The Football Association have now confirmed that both mangers will be fined with the Blues boss serving a touchline ban for one match, although this has been suspended.

Chelsea are set to travel to Elland Road to play Leeds on Sunday afternoon, August 21, 2022.

While Tottenham welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to White Hart Line on Saturday afternoon, August 20, 2022 in the third round of Premier League fixtures.

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

Recommended articles

How to cashout from La Liga with Bet9ja odds this weekend

How to cashout from La Liga with Bet9ja odds this weekend

Bet9ja offers juicy odds on Premier League games this weekend

Bet9ja offers juicy odds on Premier League games this weekend

Rape: 'I've had sex with 10,000 women' - 20-year-old reveals what Mendy told her

Rape: 'I've had sex with 10,000 women' - 20-year-old reveals what Mendy told her

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte hit with £60,000 fine after London Derby brawl

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte hit with £60,000 fine after London Derby brawl

'I go soon beat person pikin again' - Kamaru Usman reveals outcome of Leon Edwards rematch

'I go soon beat person pikin again' - Kamaru Usman reveals outcome of Leon Edwards rematch

Napoli agree loan deal for Tottenham flop

Napoli agree loan deal for Tottenham flop

Trending

Asisat Oshoala is the first African woman to be nominated for the Ballon d'Or

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala finally gets her flowers outside of Africa

Nigeria vs South Korea.

Falconets vs S. Korea: Time and where to follow the decisive U20WWC match

Flamingoes fate unknown as FIFA suspends India from football for interference
FIFA U-17 WWC

Flamingos fate unknown as FIFA suspends India from football for interference

Nigeria's Falconets beat South Korea 1-0, qualify for quarterfinals
FIFA U-20 WWC

Nigeria's Falconets beat South Korea 1-0, qualify for quarterfinals