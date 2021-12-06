RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

I am only four out of ten - Partey reflects on poor first season

Damola Ogungbe

Thomas Partey was damning on his self-review of his first season at arsenal but believes he can get better by playing more games

Thomas Partey has faced criticism for some of his underwhelming performances
Thomas Partey has faced criticism for some of his underwhelming performances

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has rated his first year at the Emirates Stadium a lowly four out of ten in a shocking acceptance that his performances have not been up to par. The former Atletico Madrid star was brutal in his self-appraisal, whilst acknowledging and accepting wide-held criticism of his time with the Gunners so far.

Partey has been inconsistent with both form and appearances since he joined Mikel Arteta's side in October 2020. The Ghanaian powerhouse has endured spells on the treatment table and also increased competition for his position as occasioned by his loss of form.

Whilst speaking to Sky Sports, the 28-year-old noted that while his performances have not always been excellent, he knows he can turn it around and get better.

"I give myself four [out of 10], because there are moments I can really hurt the other team but there are also moments where I allow myself to lose focus and that's when everything goes down. This is when you realise that you have to get better," Partey said.

The Ghanaian midfielder was in action against Manchester United last Thursday, noting that he gave the ball away too many times. Partey though pointed out that it was a learning experience for him and he would put in more work as demanded.

Partey said: "From the start [of the United game] I had a couple of moments where I gave two balls away and someone watching on TV from home or in the stadium, it is normal that they see this.

"At the end, I have to be happy with some moments, I have to learn from the bad parts and try to do better. I think they demanded more and personally I know I can give more. I have to keep working and at the end I will get the results."

The £45m recruit also said that now that he is fully fit, he hopes to get a good run of games in the team to improve himself. Partey believes that more games will boost his confidence to be able to perform better.

"From the defence to the attack, I can help the team a lot. I have to read more of the game. Now I am having a lot of continuous games, it is normal that some games, or some moments in the games, I will be down. With more games, with more confidence, I will be able to get to where I want to be," the Ghanaian concluded.

Partey featured 24 times for the Gunners in the Premier League last season, starting 18 of those matches. He is on his way to beating that record, having already started 9 EPL matches for Arteta's side and came in as a substitute in one more match.

