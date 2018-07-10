Pulse.ng logo
This is why Cristiano Ronaldo wears long sleeved jersey

Real Madrid Star This is why Cristiano Ronaldo wears long sleeves

The Real Madrid is a fan of long sleeves and here are the reason

play This is why Cristiano Ronaldo wears long sleeves

Cristiano Ronaldo dons long sleeves jersey in almost every single game for club and country.

The 33-year-old is the only player who wears long sleeved jersey in the Portuguese national team and it is understood with the exception of him no one else is allowed to wear it in the team.

play This is why Cristiano Ronaldo wears long sleeves

 

Ronaldo’s amazing preference for long sleeved jersey has made people to start asking the reason why he prefers it to short sleeved jersey.

Designed by the major sport product manufacturers, jersey engineers and designers explain the reasons behind long-sleeve focuses on the following areas;

The long sleeves keep players warm and ensures they stay dry and comfortable all match long

To stay warm in cold Weather

To help against turf burns when they dive

And also because long sleeves looks cool/perhaps swag

Aside Ronaldo, other footballers namely Antoine Griezmann, David Beckham, Lionel Messi, Rooney, Daniel Sturridge, etc all love to wear long sleeved jersies.

