Nigerian football star Odion Ighalo has called out the Nigerian government for the deadly attack on peaceful #EndSARS protesters in Lekki on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

According to reports, a host of people have died while others are injured in the hospital following the deadly gun attacks by security forces on peaceful protesters on Tuesday night.

About eight persons have been said to have died at the Lekki Toll Gate Massacre (Twitter) Twitter

Just after Manchester United’s 2-1 win at Paris Saint-Germain in the group stage of the Champions League, Ighalo took to his social media to share a video where he laid the blame on the Nigerian government.

“I will say the Nigerian government, you guys are a shame to the world. For killing citizens, sending the military to the streets to kill unharmful protesters because they are protesting for their rights, this is uncalled for,” the striker said.

“Today 20th of October 2020. You people will be remembered in history as the first government to send the military to the street to start killing their own citizens. I am ashamed of this government, we are tired of you guys and we can't take this anymore.”

The 31-year-old former Nigeria international went on to call on world leaders including the UK Government and the United Nations (UN) to step into the issue.

“I am calling on the UK government and all the leaders in the world to please see what is going on in Nigeria and help us,” he also said.

Odion Ighalo says he is ashamed of the Nigerian government (Twitter/Odion Ighalo) Twitter

“Help the poor citizens, the government is killing their own citizens, We are calling on the UN to see to the matters.

“I want to tell my people at home, be safe, stay indoors because this government, they are killers and they will keep killing if the world does not talk about this.”

Ighalo’s social media post drew reactions from the likes of Rio Ferdinand, his Manchester United teammate Marcus Rashford and England football legend Gary Lineker.

In the same vein, a slew of Super Eagles stars including Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho have reacted to the massacre in Lekki.

The players posted a photo of a bloodied Nigerian flag from the Lekki Toll Gate attack.