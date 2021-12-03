RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Arsenal legend Henry supports misfiring Aubameyang, slams Arteta for early substitution against United

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been in abysmal form for the Gunners but Thierry Henry believes he remains a symbol at the club

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta took off Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang while Arsenal were a goal down at Manchester United
Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has questioned Mikel Arteta's decision to take off Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during last night's 3-2 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford. The Arsenal legend was in shock as he suggested that the manager's action raises a cause for concern, taking off his captain and goal scorer whilst the team is in search of a goal.

Aubameyang was hooked off in the 79th minute after failing to have an impact against the Red Devils. The Gabonese striker has gone five league games without a goal and was culpable for an inexplicable miss during Saturday's 2-0 victory over Newcastle United.

Aubameyang is suffering a dip in form at Arsenal, failing to find the net in five successive Premier League matches
However, Henry believes the skipper's travails is not enough reason for Arteta to take him off while his team was chasing a result. The Gunners' all-time leading goal scorer made these comments on Amazon Prime in the aftermath of the United game.

"Aubameyang is your captain. He is your goal scorer. You put him as your captain. 15 minutes to go, you’re losing 3-2 and you take him off," Henry said.

The ex-France international described Aubameyang as a symbolic part of the club, adding that things might not be right at the Emirates Stadium if the manager chooses to take out a goal threat at such a crucial time.

Henry believes Aubameyang should have been left on the pitch since a poses a goal threat
Henry said: "3-2 away from home, you need a goal and you take your captain, your symbol, off the field. You know he can score you goals so something is not right there."

Aubameyang has scored only four goals this season with a solitary assist from 13 games. Despite the Gabonese poor run of form, Arsenal have been impressive of late, only losing twice (to Liverpool and United) in the last 13 games.

The Gunners have recovered well from an early-season stumble that saw them lose their first three matches in the Premier League. They now sit fifth on the log, just one point below fourth-placed West Ham United.

