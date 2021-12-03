Arsenal legend Henry supports misfiring Aubameyang, slams Arteta for early substitution against United

Aubameyang was hooked off in the 79th minute after failing to have an impact against the Red Devils. The Gabonese striker has gone five league games without a goal and was culpable for an inexplicable miss during Saturday's 2-0 victory over Newcastle United.

However, Henry believes the skipper's travails is not enough reason for Arteta to take him off while his team was chasing a result. The Gunners' all-time leading goal scorer made these comments on Amazon Prime in the aftermath of the United game.

"Aubameyang is your captain. He is your goal scorer. You put him as your captain. 15 minutes to go, you’re losing 3-2 and you take him off," Henry said.

The ex-France international described Aubameyang as a symbolic part of the club, adding that things might not be right at the Emirates Stadium if the manager chooses to take out a goal threat at such a crucial time.

Henry said: "3-2 away from home, you need a goal and you take your captain, your symbol, off the field. You know he can score you goals so something is not right there."

Aubameyang has scored only four goals this season with a solitary assist from 13 games. Despite the Gabonese poor run of form, Arsenal have been impressive of late, only losing twice (to Liverpool and United) in the last 13 games.