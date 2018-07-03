Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

There is more to come from Sweden, warns coach Andersson

Football There is more to come from Sweden, warns coach Andersson

Sweden coach Janne Andersson insists his team are not finished yet at the World Cup after a 1-0 win over Switzerland on Tuesday sealed their place in the quarter-finals.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Janne Andersson says Sweden could continue to surprise at the World Cup play

Janne Andersson says Sweden could continue to surprise at the World Cup

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sweden coach Janne Andersson insists his team are not finished yet at the World Cup after a 1-0 win over Switzerland on Tuesday sealed their place in the quarter-finals.

Emil Forsberg's deflected shot proved the difference at the Saint Petersburg Stadium, where Sweden shaded a scrappy contest to reach the last eight for the first time since 1994.

They will now await the winner of Colombia or England and, having seen off the Netherlands and Italy in qualifying, and then finished above Germany in Group F, Andersson says there is still more to come.

"We're not satisfied with this," he said.

"We want to win the next match as well. If you start to lower the bar or your ambition that's not going to be satisfying.

"Hopefully in the future I will look back on this with pride but for now, I focus on the next match on Saturday."

Forsberg has been tasked with taking over the creative mantle since Zlatan Ibrahimovic retired from international football two years ago and the 26-year-old delivered when it mattered.

But Sweden's success has been a collective effort, with their organisation, determination and spirit so far coming up trumps in Russia.

"We really are a team as a whole," Andersson said.

"The team fighting for the team is what prevails for the people out on the pitch, and all of us on the sidelines."

Switzerland, meanwhile, exit the World Cup in the last 16 for the third time in four attempts and their coach Vladimir Petkovic admitted his team were well below their best.

Defender Michael Lang was also sent off in the 94th minute for pushing Sweden's Martin Olsson when he was through on goal.

"There was something missing in that match," Petkovic said.

"We've seen with the Swedish team that their opponents have had a hard time finding those emotions against them.

"It was a difficult task and after conceding we just couldn't turn the match around."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father Kehindebullet
2 Dele Alli Alleged sex tape of Tottenham midfielder hits social mediabullet
3 Mohamed Salah Forward becomes Liverpool’s highest paid player in historybullet

Football

Twitter users hailed Kylian Mbappe as France beat Argentina 4-3 in their round of 16 clash of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Saturday, June 30.
World Cup 2018 5 things you should know about France 4 Vs 3 Argentina
Harry Kane was hailed on Twitter as England beat Columbia 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 90 minutes draw in their round of 16 clash of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Tuesday, July 3.
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Kane as England knockout Columbia on penalties
Ghanaian Players Abroad Ghanaian midfielder considered as the greatest of all-time in the US.
This Is Naija fan park in Port Harcourt
World Cup 2018 Messi and Argentina out as Port Harcourt fans at This Is Naija fan park came out en Masse to show support for Les Bleus