The Nunez show, 'attacking weapons' at Man United and Ronaldo latest

From the Darwin Nunez show against RB Leipzig to Manchester United’s Erik Ten Hag talking about his attacking threat at the club, an update on Cristiano Ronaldo and of course, Jesse Lingard’s move to Nottingham Forest.

Let’s dig into each of these stories now;

A reminder of what I can do - The Nunez Show

If you ever doubted his ability to get goals, well Darwin Nunez has answered his critics in the best possible way by putting them in their place.

After so many criticisms for his not-so-good start at Liverpool, the Uruguayan finally showed exactly why the Reds went all out to pay €100m to Benfica for his signature.

It was indeed a one-man show on Thursday night as Liverpool thrashed RB Leipzig 5-0 with Nunez scoring four of the goals.

All four goals were scored in a blistering second-half display, while Mohamed Salah netted the other goal, the game’s opener, in the first half.

For those who ever doubted Nunez, now, it is time to give him a breather. His FPL ownership has risen since the performance, from 5% to 35%.

Erik ten Hag was impressed by 'ATTACKING WEAPONS' at Manchester United

Manchester United fans may have seen enough of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in the last couple of seasons to give up on them but their new manager, Erik ten Hag, seems not to share that sentiment.

A few weeks after training and watching the duo alongside their younger colleague, Jadon Sancho, the Dutchman has declared that the trio represents an ‘’ATTACKING WEAPON’’ that makes him a happy man.

"You see they connect really good together and I think when you see that, you are lucky as a manager,” Ten Hag said in a press conference in Perth on Friday morning.

"The team is lucky. We have a threat, we have weapons. We have to improve that every day and develop that further."

All three have been on fire in the pre-season so far for the Red Devils, Martial has three goals to his name, Rashford has scored two and Sancho adds another strike.

Ten Hag provides Ronaldo update

Manchester United has moved from Bangkok to Melbourne and now Perth is without top scorer from last season, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 38-year-old is primed to miss the 2022 tour but while that is a bit of a concern for most United fans, his absence and possible departure from the club, the manager believes otherwise.

"Of course. Maybe concerning is not the right word, I focus on the players who are there, and they are doing really well. They are in good shape. I have further focus on developing that and I cannot wait to see him coming in and then we will integrate him."

Lingard joins Awoniyi’s Nottingham Forest after Hammers snub

Former Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard may have had fun at West Ham during a loan spell in the 2020/2021 season but the Hammers have moved on from him.

David Moyes's side tried their possible best to bring the English international back to the club last season but failed as United rejected their advances.

Now, with Lingard a free agent, it seems the Londoners snubbed him after he joined the newly promoted side, Nottingham Forest.

