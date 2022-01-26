The numbers that typified Terem Moffi’s four-month drought

Indeed, the Nigeria forward may have scoffed at such a prediction, owing to an impressive year where he scored 13 times before that clash against the defending league champions.

An impressive assist to set up Armand Lauriente’s seventh-minute strike helped to end Les Dogues’ 17-game unbeaten away run in a performance that promised so much and hinted the in-form striker was set to continue the fine form that saw him score 14 league goals in 2020/21.

Despite returning late from international duty with Nigeria, Moffi was decisive and put Lille to the sword, pleasing his manager Christophe Pelissier.

“When you have a player of this quality in your team, you do not hesitate to start him, even if he has just returned from international duty,” the Lorient boss said.

“I don't like to single out individuals, there have been a lot of impressive performances tonight, but Moffi is a player who brings us a plus. We are very happy that he is still with us.”

It was Moffi’s fourth goal contribution at the time, scoring twice and assisting as many, making the drought that ensued all the more worrying.

The Nigerian’s goal in Sunday’s 4-2 loss against Nantes was his first since that goal in September, clocking four months and nearing a fifth. One assist in that time — in early November — added to the frustration for a forward who went 15 games without finding the back of the net.

Moffi’s total Expected Goals in that period was 4.1, averaging 0.27 xG over the extended run without a goal. Interestingly, the Lorient striker averaged expected goals of 0.72 in the opening five appearances this season, pointing to a dearth of quality chances since the summer.

Admittedly, the latter statistic is obtained from a small sample size of games, and what followed after that promising period is a clearer reflection of the forward’s situation.

The Nigerian attempted 29 shots before ending his unwanted run that lasted 1246 minutes. Be that as it may, averaging 1.9 shots per game is rather paltry and it was probably no surprise the 22-year-old struggled to get going due to the team’s broader issues creating chances.

Pelissier’s team have fashioned 26 chances termed ‘big chances’ in Ligue 1, outdoing only Metz in the entire division. Moffi has missed only five, further highlighting the team’s inability to consistently supply the Super Eagle who flourished in the main last term.

Interestingly, Lorient sat in eighth for big chances created in 2020/21, which is a stark contrast to the team’s current creativity bugbear.

Unsurprisingly, the Nigeria striker’s goal against Nantes could be ascribed to good fortune, rather than being set up by a teammate. After Lauriente’s effort was parried onto Moffi’s path, the frontman scuffed in a right-footed effort to halve the deficit to 2-1 just before the hour.

His celebration was understandably subdued, but you sense the former Kortrijk man was relieved to put the four-month hell behind him.