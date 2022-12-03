The Netherlands and Argentina survive huge scare to set up blockbuster quarter-final clash

Both football giants came out unscathed in their respective round of 16 battles to progress into the quarter-final.

Netherlands' Oranje defeated the United States of America, USA, while Argentina's Albiceleste saw off a stubborn Australia in the day's second game.

Netherlands 3-1 USA: Oranje survive American scare

The Netherlands were the first country to book their ticket to the quarter-final in Qatar after a wonderful performance against the USA in the first match in the last 16.

Louis van Gaal's Oranje were inspired by Inter Milan wingback, Denzel Dumfries, who assisted two and scored one of the goals.

Netherlands looked comfortable after a blistering opening 45 minutes as two identical goals from Memphis Depay and Daley Blind set up by Dumfries saw the Europeans coasting home.

The second half saw the US come out looking to fight back and were almost rewarded but from timely interventions.

Two last-ditch clearances saw Oranje survive a massive scare as Tim Ream and Haji Wright were denied in the second period, before the latter pulled one back moments later to give the USA a lifeline.

However, the Netherlands won't be denied on the day as Blind turned provider this time for Dumfries to seal the win with nine minutes left to play.

Despite a gallant display from the young Americans, the Netherlands will continue their journey in Qatar where they will now face the South American giant, Argentina.

Argentina 2-1 Australia: Messi leads Albiceleste past gallant Australia

Lionel Messi and Argentina will face the Netherlands in the quarter-final after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Australia.

Messi scored one of the goals in his 1000th career game as Argentina survived a late scare from the Socceroos to reach the quarter-final.

Julian Alvarez continued his super-sub display after coming on to double the lead for Lionel Scaloni's men before Australia ensured a tense final 13 minutes after Enzo Fernandez deflected Craig Goodwin's effort into the next to reduce the deficit.

Following the goal, Australia piled on the pressure and almost equalised but for a timely intervention from Lisandro Martinez to deny Aziz Behich's goal-bound effort.

The Socceroos almost snatched an equaliser in added time via 18-year-old Garang Kuo but he was denied by goalkeeper Martinez from close range.

Argentina held on for the narrow win that sees them advance to the quarter-final where they will lock horns with the Netherlands.