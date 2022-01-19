The Al-Ahly star with more trophies than Messi: Top 5 most-decorated players in football history

However, Marcelo does not come close to the biggest trophy hauls in World football, not even making the Top 10.

Xavi Hernandez is the 10th most-decorated player in the world with 33 trophies.

Here are the Top 5 most-decorated football stars in the world.

5. Maxwell - 37 trophies

One of the surprise entries on this, the Brazilian left-back had hugely successful spells with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

AFP

He won his first title with Cruzeiro, the Copa do Brasil in 2000. His stay at Camp Nou yielded 11 trophies, including his only UEFA Champions League crown.

In the twilight of his career, Maxwell moved to Paris Saint-Germain where he won an incredible 15 trophies in five seasons.

4. Lionel Messi - 38

Arguably the greatest player of all time, Messi is a given to be on this list. Bar the U-20 World Cup, the 2008 Olympic Gold medal, and his recently acquired 2021 Copa America title, all other titles have been won at Barcelona, for now.

AFP

The 34-year-old Argentine maestro won 10 La Liga titles, eight Spanish Super Cups, seven Copa del Rey, and four UEFA Champions League titles during a glittering career at Barcelona.

His recent move to Paris Saint-Germain guarantees that he would soon be higher on this list with at least two trophies per season the going rate at the French club these days.

3. Andres Iniesta - 39 trophies

The Spain and Barcelona legend won everything on offer during a hugely successful 16-year stay at Barcelona. He was as successful with the Spanish national team as he was at Barcelona.

AFP

Iniesta's trophy cabinet is adorned with nine La Liga titles, six Copa del Rey, six Spanish Super Cups, and four UEFA Champions League trophies. He is also the only player on this list to own a FIFA World Cup winners medal, scoring the goal that clinched that trophy for Spain in 2010 nonetheless.

After a glittering career with the Spanish side, Iniesta played for Japanese side Vissel Kobe where he added the Emperor's Cup (2019) and the Japanese Super Cup (2020) to his burgeoning trophy cabinet.

2. Hossam Ashour - 39 trophies

The only player on this list without a link to Barcelona. Hossam Ashour is an Egyptian defensive midfielder who played for Egyptian powerhouse Al-Ahly, making over 500 appearances for the club between 2003 and 2020.

Pulse Nigeria

The 35-year-old has an impressive retinue of trophies including 13 Egyptian Premier League titles, 10 Egyptian Super Cups, 6 CAF Champions League trophies, and 5 CAF Super Cups amongst others.

Despite his longevity, Ashour has not been a feature with the Egyptian national team, having no hand in any of their seven Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophies. He currently plays for Al Ittihad in the Egyptian league.

1. Dani Alves - 44 trophies

The most-decorated player in world football, Dani Alves is a specimen of performance, excellence and longevity. He is currently in his 21st season as a senior team player and does not look like he is slowing down.

AFP

Alves' first trophy was the Copa do Nordeste with Brazilian club Bahia in 2002. Since then, he has gone on to win five trophies with Sevilla, 23 trophies with Barcelona, six trophies with Juventus, two trophies with Juventus, and six trophies with various Brazilian national teams.