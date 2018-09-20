news

Former Spain international Iker Casillas made history on Tuesday night after featuring for Porto in the UEFA Champions League.

The 37-year-old was named in the Portuguese club’s team that played against Schalke, making him the first player in history to feature in 20 Champions League seasons.

Casillas made his debut in Europe’s flagship competition in the late 1990s as a youngster for Real Madrid.

He developed to become a fan favourite at the Bernabeu and played over 500 games in all competitions for the Spanish giants.

Casillas also won La liga a couple of times, as well as three Champions League crowns before departing Madrid for Porto in the summer of 2015.

At international level, the goalkeeper was as ever-present for Spain as La Roja won the Euros back-to-back in 2008 and 2012, as well as the 2010 World Cup.

Playing 20 seasons in the Champions League doesn’t come by chance and this is testament to Casillas’ greatness and legendary status.

