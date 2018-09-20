Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Iker Casillas becomes first player to play in 20 CL seasons

Iker Casillas The first player to play in 20 Champions League seasons

Iker Casillas is a genuine Champions League icon.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Iker Casillas will become the first player in the Champions League history to play in 20 different seasons

Former Spain international Iker Casillas made history on Tuesday night after featuring for Porto in the UEFA Champions League.

The 37-year-old was named in the Portuguese club’s team that played against Schalke, making him the first player in history to feature in 20 Champions League seasons.

Casillas made his debut in Europe’s flagship competition in the late 1990s as a youngster for Real Madrid.

He developed to become a fan favourite at the Bernabeu and played over 500 games in all competitions for the Spanish giants.

 

Casillas also won La liga a couple of times, as well as three Champions League crowns before departing Madrid for Porto in the summer of 2015.

At international level, the goalkeeper was as ever-present for Spain as La Roja won the Euros back-to-back in 2008 and 2012, as well as the 2010 World Cup.

READ ALSO:Barcelona forward surpasses Ronaldo to set new Champions League record

Playing 20 seasons in the Champions League doesn’t come by chance and this is testament to Casillas’ greatness and legendary status.

READ ALSO: Ethan Ampadu signs long-term Chelsea deal

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter reacts as Juventus star gets red card on...bullet
2 UEFA Champions League Neymar to blame, Twitter reactions to...bullet
3 UEFA Champions League Kylian Mbappe equals Obafemi Martins recordbullet

Football

Video Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's red card on Juventus Champians League debut
European Football 5 African players who can win this year's Champions League
EA Sports Four Ghanaian legends we’d love to see in FIFA 19
Tottenham's Dele Alli could return from injury at Brighton
Football Pochettino won't rush Alli back despite Spurs slump
X
Advertisement