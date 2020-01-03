The best of Nigerian football is leading nominations for the second edition of The Ballers Awards.

The award which is the brainchild of Naija Footballers will hold on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the Radisson Blu in Victoria Island.

The likes of Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Victor Osimhen, Odion Ighalo and the very best of Nigerian football has been nominated in several categories of the award.

Former Super Eagles striker Ighalo is the most-nominated player with four nominations. The striker who hung his national team boot after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) where he finished as the highest goal-scorer with five goals is in for the Forward of the Year, Player of the Year, Humanitarian Player of the Year and Goal of the Year.

Odion Ighalo has the highest nominations for The Ballers Awards (Reuters) Reuters

The awards’ show will also be broadcast on HIPTV and the event will also be streamed live on Youtube and Facebook.

Nigerian comedian Bovi will be the host alongside sportscaster Debola Adebanjo.

Full Nominations

Revelation of the year

Cyriel Dessers, Chidera Ejuke, Leke James, Ebere Eze, Bukayo Saka

Goalkeeper of the year

Francis Uzoho, Daniel Akpeyi, Adamu Abubakar

Defender Of The Year

William Troost Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Semi Ajayi, Chidozie Awaziem, Ola Aina

Midfielder of the year

Joe Aribo, Ndidi Wilfred, Iwobi Alex, Oghenekaro Etebo, Azubuike Okechukwu

Forward of the year

Victor Osimhen, Odion Ighalo, Samuel Chukwueze, Paul Onuachu, Ahmed Musa

Footballer of the year (Male)

Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Odion Ighalo, Wilfred Ndidi, William Troost-Ekong

Footballer of the year (Female)

Onome Ebi, Asisat Oshoala, Francisca Ordega, Rasheedat Ajibade, Chiamaka Nnadozie

Humanitarian Baller of the year

Odion Ighalo, Asisat Oshoala, Ahmed Musa

Most Promising Baller of the year

Tijani Samson (17), Amoo Akinkunmi (17), Sunusi Ibrahim (20), Sa'id Ibrahim (16), Alhassan Yusuf (19)

Best Local Based Player

Ibrahim Sunusi, Mfon Udoh, Ifeanyi Anemena, Samuel Mathias, Sikiru Alimi

Coach Of The Year

Gernot Rohr, Thomas Dennerby, Usman Abdallah, Manu Garba

Best Eleven Of The Year

Akpeyi, Ola Aina, Omeruo, William Troost-Ekong, Chidozie Awaziem, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Samuel Chukwueze, Odion Ighalo, Victor Osimhen

Industry Icon Award

Larry Izamoje

Super Eagles Goal Of The Year

Samuel Kalu vs Benin, Paul Onuachu vs Egypt, Odion Ighalo vs Burundi, Joe Aribo vs Brazil, Moses Simon vs Seychelles