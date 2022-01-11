The 5 youngest players at AFCON 2021

Some players have, right from their teenage years, shown immense quality. An example is a young Wayne Rooney who broke out of Everton in 2004 against Arsenal, Lionel Messi showed his gifts even before winning the under-20 World Cup in 2005.

Similarly, players like Cesc Fabregas, Jack Wilshere, Xavi Hernandez showed quality as teenagers in the past. Teenagers like Ansu Fati and Pedri have been shining in what looks like a new era at Barcelona.

As the Africa Cup of Nations kickstarts in Cameroon on Sunday, it is also another opportunity to see who will likely be the next stars of the Africa Cup of Nations for the next decade.

Players like Samuel Eto, Samuel Chukwueze broke out as teenagers at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The list is endless, and we take a look at the 5 youngest players at the 2022 AFCON in Cameroon in no particular order.

1. Beyatt Lekweiry

Age:16

Mauritania

Mauritania are participating in their second consecutive AFCON tournament, but they are already preparing for the future with some of the names on their list for the tournament.

The team has the youngest player at this tournament with 16-year Old Beyatt Lekweiry. The midfielder plays for AS Douanes in Mauritanian.

After shining for the U20 Mauritanian team at the Arab U20 Cup last year, he became a surprise inclusion. It is left to be seen if he will be deemed enough to get playing time in Cameroon.

Pulse Nigeria

2. Ibrahim Sesay

Age: 17

Sierra Leone

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding the Sierra Leone team with the players called up. The head coach of the team John Keister has said he received death threats due to some of the players he called up.

However, Ibrahim Sesay has made the team as one of the three goalkeepers in the team to the tournament. The seventeen-year-old who is based in his country is the second-youngest player at the tournament this year.

Pulse Nigeria

3. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Aged 17

Ghana.

If you are an ardent follower of African football, the Abdul Fatawu Issahaku shouldn’t be unknown to you. The seventeen-year-old has enjoyed a rapid rise in profile as a player.

Issahaku was the skipper of the Ghana under-17 team in 2020 before being promoted to the under-20 side a year later. He featured in the U20 AFCON last year, where he scored twice and was also named the Best Player of the Tournament.

Already he has experience in the national team, having featured in some friendlies and some world cup qualifiers last year.

4. Hannibal Mejbri

Age:18

Tunisia

Hannibal plays for Manchester United, and you can be forgiven if you are shocked to have found this out now as he hasn’t played for the main team.

Nevertheless, the 18-year-old shone for the Tunisian team at the FIFA Arab Cup last year and should be a big part of the Tunisian team who finished fourth last AFCON.

Pulse Nigeria

5. Ilaix Moriba

Age: 18

Guinea

Moriba needs little to no introduction after breaking into the limelight at Barcelona before moving to RB Leipzig in Germany.

He may not be loved in Spain after leaving Barcelona and also turning down the opportunity to feature for La Roja, but Guineans in Conakry will be glad and be looking out for the teenager at the AFCON.