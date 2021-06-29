Terzic named as technical director at Dortmund

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Edin Terzic will take over a new role as technical director at Borussia Dortmund next season

Edin Terzic will take over a new role as technical director at Borussia Dortmund next season
Edin Terzic, the caretaker coach who steered Borussia Dortmund to Champions League qualification and lifted the German Cup last season, has been appointed technical director at the Bundesliga club for 2021/22.

The 38-year-old took over when Lucien Favre was sacked last December and guided Dortmund to finish third in the Bundesliga last season.

He had been expected to be assistant coach of Marco Rose, who takes charge at Dortmund after two years at Moenchengladbach.

Instead, Terzic has opted to take up the new role, signing a deal until 2025, which includes squad planning.

As technical director, he will work alongside sports director Michael Zorc and former captain Sebastian Kehl, who will replace Zorc for the start of the 2022/23 season.

