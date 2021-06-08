Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi tells his come-up story in a new interview

Without much top-flight experience, Moffi joined Lorient in Ligue 1 and impressed in his debut season with 14 goals in 32 league games.

His highlight of the season was his hattrick against Bordeaux in April, and it was after that game, he received his first Super Eagles call-up.

“It was after the Bordeaux game I scored a hattrick, my phone was buzzing with messages, I looked at my Whatsapp, and I saw a message from Gernot Rohr, I couldn’t reply to the message instantly,” the striker said in his interview on the Super Eagles channel.

Instagram

The striker said he screen grabbed the message and sent it to his family Whatsapp group out of excitement.

It took him 45 minutes to respond.

“Thank you, coach, it’s an honour to get a message from you and I would really like to play for my nation,” he told Rohr.

He has been in camp for the Super Eagles friendly games against Cameroon and made his debut in their 1-0 loss on Friday, June 4, 2021.

His first Super Eagles cap is a rewarding moment of his career which had followed a usual path.

Moffi never played professional football in Nigeria. He grew up in Calabar and moved to Lagos to play for an academy.

He also played for an academy in Calabar before a scout took him to London to join another academy.

He said the scout recruited them without watching him play and offered to take him to London, an opportunity he grabbed.

He joined Buckswood Football Academy in London at 17 before moving to Lithuania to play for three months.

He hit a snag there and returned to Nigeria before returning to Lithuania to continue his career.

After 20 goals in 29 league games for Kauno Zalgiris, he joined Belgian side Kortrijk in January 2020.

He managed just five goals in nine games before the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lorient had seen enough with that nine games and took a chance on with an €8m deal.