LIGUE 1

Terem Moffi responds to exclusion from latest Super Eagles list with a goal in 5-goal thriller against Lyon

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Terem Moffi and Innocent Bonke were excluded from Augustine Eguavoen's squad to face Ghana

Terem Moffi took his season tally to four goals and three assists in the 4-1 loss to Lyon (Premium Times)
Terem Moffi took his season tally to four goals and three assists in the 4-1 loss to Lyon (Premium Times)

Super Eagles forward Terem Moffi was back amongst the goals on Friday night as his Lorient side hosted Lyon on Matchday 27 of the French Ligue 1.

Recommended articles

Eleventh-placed Lyon were looking to stake their claim for Europe amidst a six-team race and got the perfect start by going two goals up courtesy of Romain Faivre's (5') and Moussa Dembele's (26') goals.

Moffi briefly halved the deficit for Lorient with a goal in the 57th minute but the visitors quickly stamped their authority when Cameroon's Karl Toko Ekambi restored Lyon's two-goal advantage just two minutes later.

Terem Moffi has struggled in light of Lorient's weak creative numbers this season (IMAGO/PanoramiC)
Terem Moffi has struggled in light of Lorient's weak creative numbers this season (IMAGO/PanoramiC) Pulse Nigeria

Moffi was the brightest star for Lorient as the 22-year-old had three (3) shots on target and two (2) off-target whilst completing both of his attempted dribbles.

The Lorient striker had 38 touches on the ball and posted an 85% pass accuracy as he tried to link up with Burkina Faso forward Dango Ouattara and Frenchman Armand Lauriente in a three-man forward.

Nigeria's Innocent Bonke also featured for Lorient with the 26-year-old midfielder managing only two (2) interceptions and two (2) tackles throughout the match.

Terem Moffi and Kelechi Iheanacho with the Nigerian senior team (Instagram/Terem Moffi)
Terem Moffi and Kelechi Iheanacho with the Nigerian senior team (Instagram/Terem Moffi) Instagram

Both Moffi and Bonke were omitted from the recent 32-man Super Eagles list to face Ghana in the final round of World Cup Qualifiers later this month.

Three-time capped Moffi was last called up to the Nigerian national team for the 2-1 away victory at Cape Verde in September 2021.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

More from category

  • Asisat Oshoala

    Latest injury could rob Asisat Oshoala of personal glory as Barcelona future remains in doubt

  • Olusegun Obasanjo is still fit at 85 years old

    Former President Olusegun Obasanjo scores 2 goals in charity match to celebrate 85th birthday [Video]

  • Terem Moffi took his season tally to four goals and three assists in the 4-1 loss to Lyon (Premium Times)

    Terem Moffi responds to exclusion from latest Super Eagles list with a goal in 5-goal thriller against Lyon

Recommended articles

Latest injury could rob Asisat Oshoala of personal glory as Barcelona future remains in doubt

Latest injury could rob Asisat Oshoala of personal glory as Barcelona future remains in doubt

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo scores 2 goals in charity match to celebrate 85th birthday [Video]

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo scores 2 goals in charity match to celebrate 85th birthday [Video]

'Masturbating 7 times a day' - Tyson Fury reveals ridiculous secret to boxing success

'Masturbating 7 times a day' - Tyson Fury reveals ridiculous secret to boxing success

Terem Moffi responds to exclusion from latest Super Eagles list with a goal in 5-goal thriller against Lyon

Terem Moffi responds to exclusion from latest Super Eagles list with a goal in 5-goal thriller against Lyon

'Can't wait to rep my country' - Ademola Lookman reacts to first Super Eagles call-up

'Can't wait to rep my country' - Ademola Lookman reacts to first Super Eagles call-up

KNVB order Sparta Rotterdam to complete Vitesse match despite Maduka Okoye being hit by a bottle

KNVB order Sparta Rotterdam to complete Vitesse match despite Maduka Okoye being hit by a bottle

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Why 'starboy' Iwobi is missing from Nigeria World Cup squad to face Ghana

Alex Iwobi will miss Nigeria's crucial world cup qualifier against Ghana
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Onazi still dey play ball?' - Nigerians unhappy as Eguavoen recalls midfielder to Super Eagles fold for World Cup qualifier against Ghana

Onazi is back with the Super Eagles team

5 Super Eagles stars who played for Chelsea under Roman Abramovich

John Obi Mikel (L) and Roman Abramovich (R)
SUPER EAGLES

Eguavoen names Ademola Lookman and Emmanuel Dennis in Super Eagles squad for play-offs against Ghana

Super Eagles Technical adviser Austin Eguavoen (IMAGO / Shengolpixs)
SUPER EAGLES

Onazi, Musa and other players who did not deserve to make Eguavoen’s list

Ogenyi Onazi and Ahmed Musa were both included
SUPER EAGLES

19 year old Wonderkid Amoo makes Super Eagles squad for World Cup qualifiers

Fc Copenhagen winger Akinkunmi Amoo has been called up to the Super Eagles squad
SUPER EAGLES

Etebo, Dennis return, striker clearout: 5 talking points from squad announcement for Ghana WCQ

Oghenekaro Etebo (Twitter/Watford)
SUPER EAGLES

Super Eagles suffer HUGE blow as Troost-Ekong ruled with injury

William Troost-Ekong has been ruled out for up to four weeks with a muscle strain