Super Eagles forward Terem Moffi was back amongst the goals on Friday night as his Lorient side hosted Lyon on Matchday 27 of the French Ligue 1.
Terem Moffi responds to exclusion from latest Super Eagles list with a goal in 5-goal thriller against Lyon
Terem Moffi and Innocent Bonke were excluded from Augustine Eguavoen's squad to face Ghana
Eleventh-placed Lyon were looking to stake their claim for Europe amidst a six-team race and got the perfect start by going two goals up courtesy of Romain Faivre's (5') and Moussa Dembele's (26') goals.
Moffi briefly halved the deficit for Lorient with a goal in the 57th minute but the visitors quickly stamped their authority when Cameroon's Karl Toko Ekambi restored Lyon's two-goal advantage just two minutes later.
Moffi was the brightest star for Lorient as the 22-year-old had three (3) shots on target and two (2) off-target whilst completing both of his attempted dribbles.
The Lorient striker had 38 touches on the ball and posted an 85% pass accuracy as he tried to link up with Burkina Faso forward Dango Ouattara and Frenchman Armand Lauriente in a three-man forward.
Nigeria's Innocent Bonke also featured for Lorient with the 26-year-old midfielder managing only two (2) interceptions and two (2) tackles throughout the match.
Both Moffi and Bonke were omitted from the recent 32-man Super Eagles list to face Ghana in the final round of World Cup Qualifiers later this month.
Three-time capped Moffi was last called up to the Nigerian national team for the 2-1 away victory at Cape Verde in September 2021.
