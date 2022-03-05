Terem Moffi responds to exclusion from latest Super Eagles list with a goal in 5-goal thriller against Lyon

Eleventh-placed Lyon were looking to stake their claim for Europe amidst a six-team race and got the perfect start by going two goals up courtesy of Romain Faivre's (5') and Moussa Dembele's (26') goals.

Moffi briefly halved the deficit for Lorient with a goal in the 57th minute but the visitors quickly stamped their authority when Cameroon's Karl Toko Ekambi restored Lyon's two-goal advantage just two minutes later.

Moffi was the brightest star for Lorient as the 22-year-old had three (3) shots on target and two (2) off-target whilst completing both of his attempted dribbles.

The Lorient striker had 38 touches on the ball and posted an 85% pass accuracy as he tried to link up with Burkina Faso forward Dango Ouattara and Frenchman Armand Lauriente in a three-man forward.

Nigeria's Innocent Bonke also featured for Lorient with the 26-year-old midfielder managing only two (2) interceptions and two (2) tackles throughout the match.

Both Moffi and Bonke were omitted from the recent 32-man Super Eagles list to face Ghana in the final round of World Cup Qualifiers later this month.