Tearful Ronaldo sent off on Champions League debut for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his Champions League debut for Juventus in tears after being sent off against Valencia on Wednesday.

  • Published:
A tearful Ronaldo leaves the pitch after being controversially sent off play

(AFP)

Ronaldo was shown a red card by German referee Felix Brych in the 29th minute at Estadio Mestalla after an altercation with Valencia defender Jeison Murillo.

The decision seemed harsh. Ronaldo was being tracked by Murillo in the penalty box and aimed a small kick at his opponent as they tussled.

Murillo instantly fell to the ground and, after consulting his assistant on the goalline, Brych sent Ronaldo off.

The striker dropped to the floor in disbelief and had tears in his eyes when he finally walked down the tunnel.

Ronaldo will now miss Juventus' next game in Group H, which is at home to Young Boys on October 2.

