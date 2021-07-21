Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi makes permanent Union Berlin return from Liverpool

Awoniyi was a member of World Cup-winning Golden Eaglets in 2013 and was also a pivotal player for the Flying Eagles that won the U-20 African Cup of Nations in Senegal earlier this year.

He was also part of the Flying Eagles team to the U-20 FIFA World Cup in New Zealand in the same year.

But nothing trusted him to the limelight than that move to Liverpool, but after six years and loan stints with seven clubs stint across three countries, the forward has left without any impact.

Apart from a pre-season trip to Austria a week ago, the Nigerian left Liverpool unnoticed. Even more disappointing for the former Nigeria youth international, he never lit up anywhere he went on loan.

It wasn't until the 2017/2018 season in Belgium with Mouscron that he hit double figures with 10 goals in a season.

He only managed it once since then with Mouscron again in the 2018/2019 season.

His last two loan stints were in the German top division with Mainz and Union Berlin. He was a disaster with Mainz but had some fine spells with Union Berlin, where he scored five and made four assists in 22 games.

He left a good impression at Union Berlin, who have now splashed £6.5m on the 23-year-old.

"After lots of loan moves in previous years, I want to finally come and have a home," Awoniyi told the club's official website.