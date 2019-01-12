Super Eagles hopeful Taiwo Awoniyi has completed a loan move from Premier League giants Liverpool to Belgium First Division side Royal Excel Mouscron.

The 21-year-old has not made a professional debut for Liverpool in the Premier League or any other competition.

He was sent out on loan to join another Belgian team KAA Gent during the summer transfer window .

During his time at Gent he struggled to get a starting shirt scoring three goals in 22 appearances.

Liverpool have however decided to change Awoniyi's situation as they monitor his development.

A statement on the club's official website confirmed the departure of Awoniyi from Gent to Mouscron.

The statement said, "Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi has joined Royal Excel Mouscron on loan for the rest of the season, subject to international clearance, after his spell with KAA Gent was ended early."

Awoniyi signed a contract extension at Liverpool before going out on loan.

He previously played for Mouscron in the 2017/18 season where he scored 11 goals in all competitions and previously played for German club side FSV Frankfurt and Eredivisie side NEC.