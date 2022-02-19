BUNDESLIGA

Taiwo Awoniyi's goal drought hits 7 matches as Union Berlin go down 1-0 at Arminia Bielefeld

Damola Ogungbe
Taiwo Awoniyi had only one shot on target in 75 minutes against Arminia Bielefeld

Taiwo Awoniyi scored 12 goals and made 2 assists for Union Berlin in his first 16 matches this season (IMAGO/Matthias Koch)
Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi was on the losing side on Saturday afternoon as his Union Berlin side lost 1-0 away to Arminia Bielefeld in the German Bundesliga.

Masaya Okugawa's 53rd-minute strike settled the match in Bielefeld's favour to take Frank Kramer's side up to 14th on the table while Berlin remain 8th.

Awoniyi made his third consecutive start for Berlin since he returned from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) but like the previous matches against Borussia Dortmund and Augsburg, the 24-year-old fired blanks as his team went down in defeat.

Awoniyi scored one goal and made one assist in four matches at AFCON 2021
The former Liverpool forward played 75 minutes of the encounter before he was replaced by Japanese winger Keita Endo.

Awoniyi had only 31 touches of the ball all through his involvement in the match, laying on only eight accurate passes (61.5% of the passes attempted) while recording one key pass, shot on target and shot off target each.

The Super Eagles striker was adequately marshalled by the Bielefeld defence, with the Berlin striker winning only six of his 15 duels with the opposition.

Taiwo Awoniyi has scored more Bundesliga goals than anyone in Union Berlin history.
Awoniyi has now gone seven matches without a goal for Union Berlin with his last goal coming against RB Leipzig on December 3, 2021, in a 2-1 home victory.

Union Berlin are next in action at home against Mainz in the league on Saturday, February 26 at 3:30 pm Nigerian time.

