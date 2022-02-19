Taiwo Awoniyi's goal drought hits 7 matches as Union Berlin go down 1-0 at Arminia Bielefeld

Masaya Okugawa's 53rd-minute strike settled the match in Bielefeld's favour to take Frank Kramer's side up to 14th on the table while Berlin remain 8th.

Awoniyi made his third consecutive start for Berlin since he returned from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) but like the previous matches against Borussia Dortmund and Augsburg, the 24-year-old fired blanks as his team went down in defeat.

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

The former Liverpool forward played 75 minutes of the encounter before he was replaced by Japanese winger Keita Endo.

Awoniyi had only 31 touches of the ball all through his involvement in the match, laying on only eight accurate passes (61.5% of the passes attempted) while recording one key pass, shot on target and shot off target each.

The Super Eagles striker was adequately marshalled by the Bielefeld defence, with the Berlin striker winning only six of his 15 duels with the opposition.

Pulse Nigeria

Awoniyi has now gone seven matches without a goal for Union Berlin with his last goal coming against RB Leipzig on December 3, 2021, in a 2-1 home victory.