Qatar 2022: An upset waiting to happen, Switzerland vs Cameroon; Preview

They face-off against west-Africans Cameroon who won their group in the second round of qualification in spectacular fashion taking the only spot on offer in a group that had Ivory Coast before defeating Algeria in the third and final round of the African qualifiers.

Head-to-Head

Thursday’s tie at the Al Janoub Stadium would be the first official meeting between both teams, Match form.

Switzerland lost their World cup preparatory friendly against Ghana, while the last game Cameroon played was a 1-1 draw against Panama.

Players to watch

Granit Xhaka has been in stellar form for his Arsenal side this season, in a ‘newly’ defined role, scoring three goals already, and setting up another three for his teammates. If he looks anything as good as he has been for Arsenal this season Granit Xhaka would be a contender for player of the tournament.

Manuel Akanji got a dream move in the summer to Manchester City, and the 27-year old has not put a foot wrong since, he would be looking to reprise his role as a reliable Centre-back for his country, and he is certainly one to watch.

For Cameroon the ever present Vincent Abubakar, fresh from winning the AFCON golden boot who now represents Al Nassr in Saudi and the pacy Karl Toko Ekambi of Lyon are the ones to keep an eye on.

However Cameroon would largely depend on two of their players who have been absolute superstars for their teams.

Zambo Anguissa for Napoli and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Bayern would be looking to continue as they have been for their club sides when they wear the green of Cameroon.

The managers

Cameroon’s coach Rigobert Song on playing Switzerland

“Our qualities will allow us to fight against such teams, [Switzerland] which is 14 in the FIFA rankings [...] a We do know that we have an opponent the same size as this tournament." he said.

Murat Yakin coach of Switzerland

Murat Yakin was appointed manager of Switzerland just last year and he would be looking to do better than his predecessor, taking Switzerland into the deep stages of the world cup.

Prediction

Switzerland showed certain weaknesses when they faced Ghana, Cameroon are well equipped to exploit that, this match is an upset waiting to happen in favour of Cameroon