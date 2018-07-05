Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Sweden talisman Forsberg brushes off Ibrahimovic comparisons

Football Sweden talisman Forsberg brushes off Ibrahimovic comparisons

Sweden face England on Saturday for a place in the World Cup semi-finals with Emil Forsberg having succeeded Zlatan Ibrahimovic as their talisman -- just don't tell him that.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Emil Forsberg is mobbed by his teammates after scoring the only goal to eliminate Switzerland in the last 16 play

Emil Forsberg is mobbed by his teammates after scoring the only goal to eliminate Switzerland in the last 16

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sweden face England on Saturday for a place in the World Cup semi-finals with Emil Forsberg having succeeded Zlatan Ibrahimovic as their talisman -- just don't tell him that.

Forsberg set up Saturday's quarter-final against the Three Lions by scoring the only goal, thanks to a deflection, against Switzerland.

After the last-16 win in St Petersburg, the Leipzig striker happily answered questions -- until he was asked why Sweden are more successful without the larger-than-life Ibrahimovic, who retired from international duty in 2016.

"You can talk about it, I won't do that", he answered tersely when asked if Sweden's run to the last eight at the World Cup in Russia is linked to Ibrahimovic's absence.

The facts, however, cannot be denied.

With "Ibrakadabra" in the team, Sweden bowed out of the World Cup finals twice at the last-16 stage, against Senegal in 2002 and then Germany in 2006.

A bleak period followed for both Sweden and Ibrahimovic as they failed to qualify for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, then lost a playoff against Portugal and missed the 2014 finals.

Ibrahimovic, now 36 and playing for Los Angeles Galaxy, retired from he national team after Euro 2016 when Sweden finished last in their group. He scored a remarkable 62 goals in 116 appearances.

'Light a fire'

While Ibrahimovic embraced his role as Sweden's star, Forsberg shuns the limelight, although he is just as important to the team.

"I have the feeling that after Zlatan's retirement, the pressure or expectation grew," Forsberg said in an interview before the World Cup.

He said his new role sometimes means being tough on his teammates, "especially if you want success" -- he said he sometimes now has to "light a fire under the boys' arses".

Zlatan Ibrahimovic showed he is still a fans' favourite at the World Cup in Russia play

Zlatan Ibrahimovic showed he is still a fans' favourite at the World Cup in Russia

(AFP)

Just as when Ibrahimovic was around, Sweden can be seen as 10 warriors and one artist -- but Forsberg lacks the ego and interprets his role differently.

The winger chases the glory of scoring goals with just as much determination as the ponytailed Ibrahimovic.

However, Forsberg is equally committed to his defensive work, pressing as hard as any teammate when the opponent has the ball and putting in tackles -- not Ibra's forte.

Forsberg is often at the heart of Sweden's attack, because no other teammate has such playmaking or technical ability.

"He sets the pace," said Sweden coach Janne Andersson.

Yet Forsberg's ambitions nearly fell at the first hurdle when, as a teenager, he was rejected at an elite training camp for being too small.

"I was crushed," he recalls. "I thought, 'what am I supposed to do? Magically grow taller? If I can't even make this camp, how am I ever going to play for Sweden?'"

However, Forsberg made his professional debut three years later and attributes his success to his wife, Shanga, who played for RB Leipzig's women's team, who he refers to as "The Sheriff".

"Straight away, she started pushing me to be more aggressive and helping me to get better," said Forsberg after the couple met when he was 14.

His biggest fan is also his harshest critic.

Wife biggest critic

"The only time I get nervous in football is after I play a bad game," Forsberg revealed.

"You see, when I get home that night, I know what’s coming... a meeting with 'the Sheriff'.

"And let me tell you, it can be brutal. The Sheriff always gives it to me straight.

"And if the Sheriff gets really pissed off... well, you don't want to be in the same room.

"I could start answering back. But, well, this is marriage, and you know how these arguments work. I've got no chance!"

Having scored Sweden's winning goal against Switzerland, midfielder Emil Forsberg will face England on Saturday for a place in the World Cup semi-finals play

Having scored Sweden's winning goal against Switzerland, midfielder Emil Forsberg will face England on Saturday for a place in the World Cup semi-finals

(AFP)

Thankfully, Forsberg rarely has a poor game and the couple are expecting their first child next month.

Having made his Swedish league debut in 2009 for home-town club Sundsvall, he had a two-year stint at Malmo. His performances attracted Leipzig, backed by energy drink giant Red Bull, in 2015.

Forsberg scored eight goals and made a league-record 19 assists in Leipzig's stunning first season in the German league in 2016/17.

He also netted Leipzig's first-ever Champions League goal last season in a 1-1 draw with Monaco.

Now is his chance to make more history by ending Sweden's 24-year wait for a place in the World Cup semi-finals.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father Kehindebullet
2 Mohamed Salah Forward becomes Liverpool’s highest paid player in historybullet
3 Dele Alli Alleged sex tape of Tottenham midfielder hits social mediabullet

Football

Twitter users hailed Kylian Mbappe as France beat Argentina 4-3 in their round of 16 clash of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Saturday, June 30.
World Cup 2018 5 things you should know about France 4 Vs 3 Argentina
French president Emmanuel Macron has urged Nigerians to offer support to his country’s football team as they bid to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Emmanuel Macron French president urges Nigerians to support France for the World Cup
Neymar trains with Brazil in Kazan
Football Brazil aim to beat Belgium over 90 minutes in World Cup quarters: Tite
Jimmy Durmaz's impact extends far beyond the 15 minutes he played in a gut-wrenching loss to Germany
Football Jimmy Durmaz, a symbol of Sweden's unity