The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have announced the death of Chukwuma Agbo head coach of the Super Sand Eagles.

The death of Agbo was announced through the social media handles of the NFF on Wednesday, February 20.

Agbo was coach of the Super Sand Eagles to the 2018 Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations held in Egypt last year.

He led the team to a second place finish after a 6-1 to eventual winners Senegal in the final of the competition.

The passing away of Agbo was announced by with a sad message on the official Twitter handle of the NFF.

The message said, “Yet another painful loss! We are sad to hear of the passing of Assistant Coach of our Beach Soccer National team, the Super Sand Eagles, Chukwuma Agbo. Our prayers are with his family at this time. May his soul rest in peace.”

The NFF in recent weeks announced the passing away of former Nigeria international Taiwo Ogunjobi and now have to mourn Agbo.

Agbo recently resigned as the head coach of Delta Force after they lost out to Bendel Insurance in the Nigeria National League (NNL) Super 8 playoff series in a bid to gain promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Agbo who is a veteran manager in Nigerian local league football has coached several amateur and professional side and has been credited with the successes of the Super Sand Eagles.

Agbo was supposed to lead the Super Sand Eagles to the 10th edition of the 2019 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup scheduled to hold in Paraguay as the NFF are expected to appoint a new boss.