Super Sand Eagles lose 1-6 to Senegal in final of 2018 Beach Soccer AFCON

news

The Super Sand Eagles of Nigeria lost 6-1 to the Terabga Lions of Senegal in the final of the 2018 Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations played on Friday, December 14.

Nigeria vs Senegal

The Super Sand Eagles aimed to avenge their final defeat to Senegal in the last edition hosted in Nigeria.

The Terenga Lions of Senegal won all their matches in the competition so far and were favourites to win.

The Super Sand Eagles already booked a spot at the 2019 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup which hold in Paraguay as well as Senegal.

The game started a fast pace with Senegal establishing a 2-1 one lead going into the second period.

The Super Sand Eagles tried to equalise in the third quarter but were unable to as the Senegalese held on for the win.

The third period produced an explosion of goals for Senegal who cruised to finish the game 6-1.

The result meant the Super Sand Eagles have now lost consecutive finals to Senegal and three straight matches after a 2-0 loss on penalties in their opening group game .

In the third place match between hosts Egypt beat Morocco 3-2 to finish third at the tournament.

The Super Sand Eagles will now have to begin preparation for the 2019 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup which will hold in Paraguay from Thursday, November 21 till Friday, December 1.