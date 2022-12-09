Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie celebrates new contract with Houston Dash

Super Falcons of Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie has signed a new contract with the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team Houston Dash.

The 25-year-old Alozie signed a new contract with Houston Dash announced on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

After representing the Tennessee Lady Volunteers in college, Alozie joins her first professional team the Houston Dash in 2021.

Alozie was a key member of the Houston Dash team that finished fourth on the standings in the 2021/22 NWSL season.

Alozie signs new contract with Houston Dash

Alozie signed a two-year extension that will keep her with the Houston Dash until 2024.

In a message on the official Houston Dash website, Alozie explained the reason she renewed her contract with the club.

Alozie explained that she has been thrilled with the team since she joined two seasons ago. She also revealed that it helps that there is a massive Nigerian contingent in Houston which keeps her connected to her roots.

She explained, "To start of my professional career [here], it's just been really nice and welcoming. The team has been really cool to me.

“Now, obviously, there's been a lot of changes, but I feel like just the core of the team has been a major factor of me like wanting to stay.

“I grew up in San Diego and in certain parts it has a very high POC population. I also see that here in Houston, and it makes me feel at home,”

“It's nice to see people that look like you around you, so that makes me feel at home. There's such a large Nigerian community here and helps me stay in tune with my roots and so that's why I feel like it feels like home.”

Alozie since joining the Houston Dash has become a key member of the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

She featured for the Nigerian women's team that finished fourth at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

To celebrate her new contract, Alozie took to social media to show off her style with curves in a bikini.