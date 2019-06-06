Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala has sealed a permanent move to Barcelona Femeni after her loan stint with the Spanish side.

Oshoala first joined Barcelona women’s team in January on loan from Chinese side Dalian Quanjian.

The Nigeria international impressed during her loan stint with eight goals in 11 games for Barcelona women’s side including the goal on her debut.

Barcelona Femeni are pleased with her performance during her loan stint and has decided to sign up on a permanent basis.

The club announced on Friday, May 31 that they have signed the former Liverpool Ladies and Arsenal Ladies star to a new contract until June 2022.

Oshoala helped Barcelona to a second-place finish in the 2019 Primera División below Atletico Madrid who won the title.

Barcelona Femeni also reached the final of the UEFA Women’s Champions League where they lose 4-1 with Oshoala scoring the only goal.

The 24-year-old made history in that game, first by becoming the first Nigerian player to feature in the final of the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

She is also the first player in Barcelona Femeni’s history to score in the final of the Women’s Champions League.

Oshoala is currently with the Super Falcons ahead of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup and is one of Barcelona Femeni’s 15 players at the tournament, the most from any club.