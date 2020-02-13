Just a few days after securing her first trophy in Spain, Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala scored a brace for Barcelona Fermini who beat Sporting Huelva in the Copa de la Reina on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Oshoala netted twice as Barcelona beat Sporting Huelva 4-0 to progress to the quarterfinals of the Spanish cup.

It was the Nigerian who put her side in the lead just two minutes before the break with a header from a cross by Caroline Hansen.

Oshoala netted again in the 71st minute to seal the win for Barcelona, getting on a through ball from the left and finishing past the goalkeeper.

This win comes for Barcelona just a few days after they won the maiden edition of Spanish Super Cup.

Oshoala scored two goals in that game to win the seventh club title of her career.