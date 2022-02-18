'Plumptre is better than Maguire': Has Nigeria found a solution to its ageing defence following win over Ivory Coast?

The Nigerian International not only bagged herself a clean sheet but scored a goal: her second of the season, to help Leicester City move up to tenth on the league table.

Against Ivory Coast, the England-born Nigerian was called upon by the Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum, to partner 38-year-old Onome Ebi in defence.

It was meant to be her debut appearance for the 11-time African champions, after missing out playing during the Super Falcons training camp in Austria, due to FIFA clearance issues.

Given the chance, Plumptre displayed beautifully against the constantly-attacking Ivorians. Her brilliant and tactical awareness helped Nigeria like Leicester City, keep a clean sheet.

Of the last six times the Super Falcons played a game against Ivory Coast, they failed to keep a clean sheet in five of them: four of the five being home fixtures.

While Plumptre might not have single-handedly been responsible for keeping the clean sheet, Nigerians took to social media platform Twitter to praise the 23-year-old who, could be required to play more crucial roles in the nearest future.

With experienced defenders Ebi, Osinachi Ohale (30) and Faith Michael-Ikidi (34) all approaching the twilight of their playing careers, Plumptre might be that "defender who can defend and put her body on the line".

Some of the Twitter reactions from Nigerians following the 2-0 win over Ivory Coast in the first leg of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers, even insinuated that Plumptre was better than Manchester United's defender and captain Harry Maguire.

